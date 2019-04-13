Listen Live Sports

DC United holds on to beat Rapids 3-2

April 13, 2019 11:14 pm
 
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Lucas Rodriguez had a goal and an assist and D.C. United scored three times within a nine-minute span to beat the Colorado Rapids 3-2 on Saturday night.

Luciano Acosta tied it at 1 in the 35th minute with a left-footed rocket into the roof on the net.

Chris Durkin gave United (4-1-2) the lead three minutes later, finishing Rodriguez’s pass from a narrow angle. It was the 19-year-old’s first professional goal.

Rodriguez slipped through three defenders before flicking it past Tim Howard to make it 3-1 in the 43rd minute.

Kei Kamara scored on a header in the 66th minute to cut it to 3-2. Benny Feilhaber gave the Rapids (0-5-2) the lead in the 11th minute with a shot from the left side of the 6-yard box.

D.C. United moved a point ahead of the Columbus Crew for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Colorado lost its fourth in a row.

