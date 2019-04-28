Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Denver-Portland Preview Capsule

April 28, 2019 1:23 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

Capsule preview of the Western Conference semifinal series between Denver and Portland:

___

No. 2 DENVER NUGGETS (54-28, 4-3) vs. No. 3 PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (53-29, 4-1)

Season series: Nuggets, 3-1

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Story line: Portland hasn’t been to the Western Conference finals since 2000, Denver not since 2009, so one of those long droughts will be coming to an end in the next couple of weeks. The Nuggets needed seven games to get past seventh-seeded San Antonio in Round 1, and Portland dispatched Oklahoma City in five games capped by a picture-perfect 37-footer from Damian Lillard — who was absolutely brilliant throughout the series — to win the clincher there. Blazers guard CJ McCollum had an open look at the buzzer of a Denver-at-Portland game in November, came up short, the Nuggets won by one and had that outcome gone the other way the Blazers would have had home-court in this series.

Key matchup: Denver’s Nikola Jokic vs. Portland’s Enes Kanter and Zach Collins. Jokic is the do-everything guy for the Nuggets, and Kanter — who was fabulous at times in the series against the Thunder — will likely be somewhat limited in this matchup with a shoulder problem. That means Collins may have to play more in Round 2. They won’t stop Jokic, but need to keep his numbers somewhat manageable.

Prediction: Nuggets in 7.

— AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard prepares for decontamination in joint military and civilian training

Today in History

1935: FDR signs executive order creating Works Progress Administration (WPA)

Get our daily newsletter.