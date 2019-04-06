Detroit’s Moore leaves game with sprained knee

DETROIT (AP) — Matt Moore left Detroit’s game against Kansas City on Saturday with a sprained right knee after pitching the first three innings.

Moore retired the first eight hitters he faced, striking out the side in the second, but with two out in the third, he went to the ground to field Billy Hamilton’s bunt to the right of the mound. Hamilton ended up with an infield single, and Moore threw wildly to first for an error, allowing the batter to reach second.

Moore retired Whit Merrifield on a grounder for the third out, but the Tigers got Daniel Norris up in the bullpen, and he came on in the fourth in relief.

Detroit signed the 29-year-old Moore in the offseason. The left-hander went seven scoreless innings at Toronto in his first start for the Tigers.

