The Associated Press
 
Detroit’s Moore out for the season following surgery

April 17, 2019 5:27 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers left-hander Matt Moore is expected to miss the rest of the season after right knee surgery.

Manager Ron Gardenhire updated Moore’s status Wednesday. The 29-year-old pitcher signed with the Tigers in the offseason and did not allow a run in 10 innings this year, but he hurt his knee April 6.

Moore said last weekend he had a tear in his meniscus, but the severity wasn’t clear.

An All-Star in 2013 with Tampa Bay, Moore was one of the game’s rising stars, but Tommy John surgery cost him almost all of 2014, and he hasn’t been very effective since.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

