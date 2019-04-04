Listen Live Sports

Devils-Hurricanes Sum

April 4, 2019 10:07 pm
 
New Jersey 1 0 0—1
Carolina 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, New Jersey, Greene 5 (Zacha, McLeod), 4:56. 2, Carolina, Foegele 9 (Hamilton, Slavin), 10:03.

Second Period_3, Carolina, Faulk 10 (Aho, Teravainen), 1:36 (pp).

Third Period_4, Carolina, Niederreiter 23 (Pesce, Williams), 16:35.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 12-9-16_37. Carolina 10-7-8_25.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 3; Carolina 1 of 2.

Goalies_New Jersey, Schneider 6-13-4 (25 shots-22 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 23-14-3 (37-36).

A_17,645 (18,680). T_2:28.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Tony Sericolo.

