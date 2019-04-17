Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Devils sign goalie Senn to 2-year, entry-level contract

April 17, 2019 11:50 am
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have signed goaltender Gilles Senn to a two-year, entry-level contract.

General manager Ray Shero announced the signing of the fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Senn spent the last five seasons with HC Davos in Switzerland. He finished his tenure with a .901 save percentage and played in 16 playoff games.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

