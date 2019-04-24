Diamondbacks 11, Pirates 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Marte cf 5 2 2 4 0 1 .247 Escobar 3b 4 2 3 1 1 0 .290 Jones rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .302 Peralta lf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .330 Koch p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Walker 1b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .333 Flores 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .206 Swihart rf-lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .219 Ahmed ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .269 Joseph c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .154 Kelly p 2 1 0 0 0 1 .000 c-Vargas ph-3b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .241 Totals 39 11 15 10 1 8

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Brault p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 d-Diaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Cabrera rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .299 Kingham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Reyes ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .107 Moran lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .283 Bell 1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .299 Cervelli c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .167 Kang 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .167 Martin cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Tucker ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .235 Lyles p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Shuck ph-rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Totals 35 2 9 2 2 5

Arizona 220 010 330—11 15 0 Pittsburgh 000 101 000— 2 9 2

a-grounded out for Lyles in the 5th. b-popped out for Kingham in the 7th. c-singled for Kelly in the 8th. d-lined out for Brault in the 9th.

E_Martin (1), Lyles (1). LOB_Arizona 4, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Escobar (6), Peralta (12), Walker (7), Joseph (1), Bell (6), Kang (3), Tucker (3). 3B_Escobar (1). HR_Ahmed (2), off Lyles; Marte (5), off Lyles; Marte (6), off Brault; Bell (5), off Kelly; Kang (4), off Kelly. RBIs_Marte 4 (20), Escobar (13), Peralta 2 (17), Walker (14), Flores (2), Ahmed (11), Bell (17), Kang (8). SF_Flores. S_Kelly.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Peralta, Flores, Swihart); Pittsburgh 4 (Bell, Cervelli, Lyles, Diaz). RISP_Arizona 5 for 11; Pittsburgh 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Swihart, Marte, Martin, Shuck.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kelly, W, 2-2 7 6 2 2 2 5 106 3.94 Koch 2 3 0 0 0 0 30 9.37 Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lyles, L, 2-1 5 8 5 4 0 3 81 2.05 Kingham 2 3 3 3 1 1 28 5.40 Brault 2 4 3 3 0 4 43 10.80

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_2:49. A_9,450 (38,362).

