Diamondbacks 11, Pirates 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte cf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.247
|Escobar 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.290
|Jones rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Peralta lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.330
|Koch p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.206
|Swihart rf-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.219
|Ahmed ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Joseph c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Kelly p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|c-Vargas ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Totals
|39
|11
|15
|10
|1
|8
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Brault p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|d-Diaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Kingham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Reyes ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.107
|Moran lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.299
|Cervelli c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Kang 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.167
|Martin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Tucker ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Lyles p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Shuck ph-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|2
|5
|Arizona
|220
|010
|330—11
|15
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|101
|000—
|2
|9
|2
a-grounded out for Lyles in the 5th. b-popped out for Kingham in the 7th. c-singled for Kelly in the 8th. d-lined out for Brault in the 9th.
E_Martin (1), Lyles (1). LOB_Arizona 4, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Escobar (6), Peralta (12), Walker (7), Joseph (1), Bell (6), Kang (3), Tucker (3). 3B_Escobar (1). HR_Ahmed (2), off Lyles; Marte (5), off Lyles; Marte (6), off Brault; Bell (5), off Kelly; Kang (4), off Kelly. RBIs_Marte 4 (20), Escobar (13), Peralta 2 (17), Walker (14), Flores (2), Ahmed (11), Bell (17), Kang (8). SF_Flores. S_Kelly.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Peralta, Flores, Swihart); Pittsburgh 4 (Bell, Cervelli, Lyles, Diaz). RISP_Arizona 5 for 11; Pittsburgh 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Swihart, Marte, Martin, Shuck.
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kelly, W, 2-2
|7
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|106
|3.94
|Koch
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|9.37
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 2-1
|5
|8
|5
|4
|0
|3
|81
|2.05
|Kingham
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|28
|5.40
|Brault
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|4
|43
|10.80
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_2:49. A_9,450 (38,362).
