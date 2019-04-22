Diamondbacks 12, Pirates 4

Arizona Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Dyson cf-lf 5 2 1 0 A.Frzer 2b 5 0 1 0 E.Escbr 3b 5 2 3 3 Me.Cbrr lf 3 0 0 0 D.Prlta lf 5 1 2 3 J.Mrtin lf 1 0 0 0 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0 G.Plnco rf 4 2 2 0 Joseph ph 1 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 1 1 1 Koch p 0 0 0 0 Moran 3b 5 1 2 2 A.Jones rf 5 0 2 2 B.Rynld cf 4 0 1 0 C.Wlker 1b 4 1 1 2 Liriano p 0 0 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 P.Reyes cf 0 0 0 0 I.Vrgas ph-2b 1 0 1 0 El.Diaz c 4 0 1 1 Flores 2b-1b 4 1 0 0 C.Tcker ss 3 0 1 0 Ahmed ss 4 1 2 0 Msgrove p 2 0 0 0 J.Mrphy c 5 2 3 0 Crick p 0 0 0 0 Godley p 2 0 0 0 Burdi p 0 0 0 0 Andrese p 0 0 0 0 Shuck cf-p 1 0 0 0 Swihart ph 1 1 1 1 K.Marte 2b-cf 2 1 1 1 Totals 44 12 17 12 Totals 36 4 9 4

Arizona 001 000 740—12 Pittsburgh 002 020 000— 4

LOB_Arizona 9, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_D.Peralta (11), A.Jones (7), G.Polanco (1), Moran (3), B.Reynolds (2), C.Tucker (2). 3B_D.Peralta (1), Bell (2). HR_E.Escobar (3), C.Walker (7).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Godley 4 7 4 4 4 2 Andriese W,3-1 2 1 0 0 1 2 Hirano 1 0 0 0 0 2 Lopez 1 1 0 0 0 1 Koch 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pittsburgh Musgrove 6 5 3 3 2 5 Crick L,0-1 BS,1 2-3 4 4 4 0 0 Burdi 1-3 4 5 5 1 0 Liriano 1 3 0 0 0 1

Godley pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

Musgrove pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Burdi pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:35. A_9,233 (38,362).

