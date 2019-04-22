Diamondbacks 12, Pirates 4

|Arizona
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Dyson cf-lf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|A.Frzer 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Me.Cbrr lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Prlta lf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|J.Mrtin lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Plnco rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Joseph ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Koch p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moran 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|A.Jones rf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|B.Rynld cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P.Reyes cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|El.Diaz c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Flores 2b-1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|C.Tcker ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Msgrove p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrphy c
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Godley p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Burdi p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andrese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shuck cf-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Swihart ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|K.Marte 2b-cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|44
|12
|17
|12
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|Arizona
|001
|000
|740—12
|Pittsburgh
|002
|020
|000—
|4
LOB_Arizona 9, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_D.Peralta (11), A.Jones (7), G.Polanco (1), Moran (3), B.Reynolds (2), C.Tucker (2). 3B_D.Peralta (1), Bell (2). HR_E.Escobar (3), C.Walker (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Godley
|4
|7
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Andriese W,3-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hirano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lopez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Koch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|Musgrove
|6
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Crick L,0-1 BS,1
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Burdi
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Liriano
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
Godley pitched to 3 batters in the 5th
Musgrove pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
Burdi pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:35. A_9,233 (38,362).
