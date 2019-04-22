Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diamondbacks 12, Pirates 4

April 22, 2019 10:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Arizona Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Dyson cf-lf 5 2 1 0 A.Frzer 2b 5 0 1 0
E.Escbr 3b 5 2 3 3 Me.Cbrr lf 3 0 0 0
D.Prlta lf 5 1 2 3 J.Mrtin lf 1 0 0 0
Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0 G.Plnco rf 4 2 2 0
Joseph ph 1 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 1 1 1
Koch p 0 0 0 0 Moran 3b 5 1 2 2
A.Jones rf 5 0 2 2 B.Rynld cf 4 0 1 0
C.Wlker 1b 4 1 1 2 Liriano p 0 0 0 0
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 P.Reyes cf 0 0 0 0
I.Vrgas ph-2b 1 0 1 0 El.Diaz c 4 0 1 1
Flores 2b-1b 4 1 0 0 C.Tcker ss 3 0 1 0
Ahmed ss 4 1 2 0 Msgrove p 2 0 0 0
J.Mrphy c 5 2 3 0 Crick p 0 0 0 0
Godley p 2 0 0 0 Burdi p 0 0 0 0
Andrese p 0 0 0 0 Shuck cf-p 1 0 0 0
Swihart ph 1 1 1 1
K.Marte 2b-cf 2 1 1 1
Totals 44 12 17 12 Totals 36 4 9 4
Arizona 001 000 740—12
Pittsburgh 002 020 000— 4

LOB_Arizona 9, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_D.Peralta (11), A.Jones (7), G.Polanco (1), Moran (3), B.Reynolds (2), C.Tucker (2). 3B_D.Peralta (1), Bell (2). HR_E.Escobar (3), C.Walker (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Godley 4 7 4 4 4 2
Andriese W,3-1 2 1 0 0 1 2
Hirano 1 0 0 0 0 2
Lopez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Koch 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pittsburgh
Musgrove 6 5 3 3 2 5
Crick L,0-1 BS,1 2-3 4 4 4 0 0
Burdi 1-3 4 5 5 1 0
Liriano 1 3 0 0 0 1

Godley pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

Musgrove pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Advertisement

Burdi pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:35. A_9,233 (38,362).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union

Get our daily newsletter.