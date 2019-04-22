Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Diamondbacks 12, Pirates 4

April 22, 2019 10:58 pm
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dyson cf-lf 5 2 1 0 1 0 .286
Escobar 3b 5 2 3 3 1 1 .247
Peralta lf 5 1 2 3 0 1 .340
Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Joseph ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Koch p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jones rf 5 0 2 2 0 0 .304
Walker 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .347
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Vargas ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .214
Flores 2b-1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .206
Ahmed ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .271
Murphy c 5 2 3 0 0 1 .280
Godley p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Swihart ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .259
Marte 2b-cf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .247
Totals 44 12 17 12 4 6
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Frazier 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .265
Cabrera lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .300
Martin lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .296
Polanco rf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .500
Bell 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .300
Moran 3b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .289
Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .500
Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reyes cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Diaz c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250
Tucker ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .300
Musgrove p 2 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burdi p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shuck cf-p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Totals 36 4 9 4 5 8
Arizona 001 000 740—12 17 0
Pittsburgh 002 020 000— 4 9 0

a-singled for Andriese in the 7th. b-singled for Hirano in the 8th. c-flied out for Lopez in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 9, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Peralta (11), Jones (7), Polanco (1), Moran (3), Reynolds (2), Tucker (2). 3B_Peralta (1), Bell (2). HR_Escobar (3), off Musgrove; Walker (7), off Burdi. RBIs_Escobar 3 (12), Peralta 3 (14), Jones 2 (15), Walker 2 (13), Swihart (5), Marte (16), Bell (16), Moran 2 (11), Diaz (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Jones, Walker, Ahmed 2, Godley, Joseph); Pittsburgh 5 (Frazier 2, Cabrera, Reynolds 2). RISP_Arizona 9 for 18; Pittsburgh 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Bell.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Godley 4 7 4 4 4 2 98 6.67
Andriese, W, 3-1 2 1 0 0 1 2 21 3.95
Hirano 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.00
Lopez 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.96
Koch 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 10.67
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Musgrove 6 5 3 3 2 5 94 1.59
Crick, L, 0-1, BS, 1-1 2-3 4 4 4 0 0 26 9.00
Burdi 1-3 4 5 5 1 0 17 9.35
Liriano 1 3 0 0 0 1 24 0.00
Shuck 1 1 0 0 1 0 13 0.00

Godley pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Musgrove pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Burdi pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 1-0, Crick 2-1, Burdi 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:35. A_9,233 (38,362).

