Diamondbacks 12, Pirates 4

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dyson cf-lf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Escobar 3b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.247
|Peralta lf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.340
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Joseph ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Koch p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jones rf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.304
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.347
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Vargas ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Flores 2b-1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.206
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Murphy c
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Godley p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Swihart ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Marte 2b-cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Totals
|44
|12
|17
|12
|4
|6
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Cabrera lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Martin lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Polanco rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.300
|Moran 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.289
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Reyes cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Diaz c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Tucker ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Musgrove p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Burdi p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Shuck cf-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|5
|8
|Arizona
|001
|000
|740—12
|17
|0
|Pittsburgh
|002
|020
|000—
|4
|9
|0
a-singled for Andriese in the 7th. b-singled for Hirano in the 8th. c-flied out for Lopez in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 9, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Peralta (11), Jones (7), Polanco (1), Moran (3), Reynolds (2), Tucker (2). 3B_Peralta (1), Bell (2). HR_Escobar (3), off Musgrove; Walker (7), off Burdi. RBIs_Escobar 3 (12), Peralta 3 (14), Jones 2 (15), Walker 2 (13), Swihart (5), Marte (16), Bell (16), Moran 2 (11), Diaz (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Jones, Walker, Ahmed 2, Godley, Joseph); Pittsburgh 5 (Frazier 2, Cabrera, Reynolds 2). RISP_Arizona 9 for 18; Pittsburgh 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Bell.
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Godley
|4
|7
|4
|4
|4
|2
|98
|6.67
|Andriese, W, 3-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|3.95
|Hirano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.00
|Lopez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.96
|Koch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|10.67
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove
|6
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|94
|1.59
|Crick, L, 0-1, BS, 1-1
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|26
|9.00
|Burdi
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|0
|17
|9.35
|Liriano
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|0.00
|Shuck
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|0.00
Godley pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Musgrove pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Burdi pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 1-0, Crick 2-1, Burdi 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:35. A_9,233 (38,362).
