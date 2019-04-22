Diamondbacks 12, Pirates 4

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dyson cf-lf 5 2 1 0 1 0 .286 Escobar 3b 5 2 3 3 1 1 .247 Peralta lf 5 1 2 3 0 1 .340 Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Joseph ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Koch p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jones rf 5 0 2 2 0 0 .304 Walker 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .347 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Vargas ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .214 Flores 2b-1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .206 Ahmed ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .271 Murphy c 5 2 3 0 0 1 .280 Godley p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Swihart ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .259 Marte 2b-cf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .247 Totals 44 12 17 12 4 6

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Frazier 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .265 Cabrera lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .300 Martin lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .296 Polanco rf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .500 Bell 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .300 Moran 3b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .289 Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .500 Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Reyes cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Diaz c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250 Tucker ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .300 Musgrove p 2 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Burdi p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Shuck cf-p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Totals 36 4 9 4 5 8

Arizona 001 000 740—12 17 0 Pittsburgh 002 020 000— 4 9 0

a-singled for Andriese in the 7th. b-singled for Hirano in the 8th. c-flied out for Lopez in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 9, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Peralta (11), Jones (7), Polanco (1), Moran (3), Reynolds (2), Tucker (2). 3B_Peralta (1), Bell (2). HR_Escobar (3), off Musgrove; Walker (7), off Burdi. RBIs_Escobar 3 (12), Peralta 3 (14), Jones 2 (15), Walker 2 (13), Swihart (5), Marte (16), Bell (16), Moran 2 (11), Diaz (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Jones, Walker, Ahmed 2, Godley, Joseph); Pittsburgh 5 (Frazier 2, Cabrera, Reynolds 2). RISP_Arizona 9 for 18; Pittsburgh 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Bell.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Godley 4 7 4 4 4 2 98 6.67 Andriese, W, 3-1 2 1 0 0 1 2 21 3.95 Hirano 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.00 Lopez 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.96 Koch 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 10.67 Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Musgrove 6 5 3 3 2 5 94 1.59 Crick, L, 0-1, BS, 1-1 2-3 4 4 4 0 0 26 9.00 Burdi 1-3 4 5 5 1 0 17 9.35 Liriano 1 3 0 0 0 1 24 0.00 Shuck 1 1 0 0 1 0 13 0.00

Godley pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Musgrove pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Burdi pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 1-0, Crick 2-1, Burdi 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:35. A_9,233 (38,362).

