Diamondbacks 15, Red Sox 8

April 5, 2019 10:52 pm
 
Boston Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bnntndi lf 5 2 2 1 J.Dyson cf 5 1 3 1
Betts cf 4 2 3 2 E.Escbr 3b 4 1 1 1
Mreland 1b 5 1 1 3 D.Prlta lf 5 0 2 0
Mrtinez rf 4 0 1 0 A.Jones rf 3 2 2 2
Bgaerts ss 4 1 1 0 C.Wlker 1b 4 1 0 0
Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 K.Marte 2b-ss 5 2 2 5
Swihart c 4 1 2 2 Ahmed ss 4 3 3 0
Holt 2b 4 0 0 0 Koch p 1 0 0 0
Prcello p 2 0 0 0 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0
B.Jhnsn p 0 0 0 0 A.Avila c 4 2 2 2
Brdly J ph 1 0 0 0 Godley p 3 2 2 1
Thrnbrg p 0 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0
E.Nunez p 1 0 1 0 I.Vrgas ph-2b 2 1 1 2
Totals 38 8 12 8 Totals 40 15 18 14
Boston 001 000 043— 8
Arizona 001 427 01x—15

E_Swihart (3). DP_Boston 1, Arizona 1. LOB_Boston 6, Arizona 6. 2B_Benintendi (1), Betts (3), Swihart (1), A.Jones (4), Ahmed 2 (5), A.Avila (1). HR_Betts (2), Moreland (2), A.Jones (4), K.Marte 2 (3), A.Avila (2), I.Vargas (1). CS_A.Jones (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Porcello L,0-2 4 2-3 10 7 7 3 5
Johnson 1 1-3 6 7 7 1 2
Thornburg 1 1 0 0 0 1
Nunez 1 1 1 1 0 0
Arizona
Godley W,1-1 5 2-3 3 1 1 3 5
Chafin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Koch 2 1-3 8 7 7 0 0
Lopez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Porcello, Godley 2.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:23. A_48,338 (48,519).

