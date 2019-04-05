Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diamondbacks 15, Red Sox 8

April 5, 2019 10:52 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Benintendi lf 5 2 2 1 0 2 .235
Betts cf 4 2 3 2 1 0 .289
Moreland 1b 5 1 1 3 0 1 .259
Martinez rf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .351
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .276
Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .235
Swihart c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .500
Holt 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .063
Porcello p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Bradley Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Thornburg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nunez p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .167
Totals 38 8 12 8 3 5
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dyson cf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .429
Escobar 3b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .121
Peralta lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .447
Jones rf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .389
Walker 1b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .304
Marte 2b-ss 5 2 2 5 0 2 .306
Ahmed ss 4 3 3 0 0 0 .313
Koch p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Avila c 4 2 2 2 1 1 .357
Godley p 3 2 2 1 0 1 .400
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Vargas ph-2b 2 1 1 2 0 0 .250
Totals 40 15 18 14 4 8
Boston 001 000 043— 8 12 1
Arizona 001 427 01x—15 18 0

a-homered for Chafin in the 6th. b-grounded out for Johnson in the 7th.

E_Swihart (3). LOB_Boston 6, Arizona 6. 2B_Benintendi (1), Betts (3), Swihart (1), Jones (4), Ahmed 2 (5), Avila (1). HR_Betts (2), off Koch; Moreland (2), off Koch; Marte (2), off Porcello; Jones (4), off Porcello; Marte (3), off Johnson; Vargas (1), off Johnson; Avila (2), off Nunez. RBIs_Benintendi (4), Betts 2 (5), Moreland 3 (8), Swihart 2 (4), Dyson (2), Escobar (2), Jones 2 (5), Marte 5 (11), Avila 2 (5), Godley (1), Vargas 2 (2). CS_Jones (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Moreland, Devers 2, Holt); Arizona 3 (Peralta, Walker, Godley). RISP_Boston 4 for 9; Arizona 5 for 12.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Holt, Porcello, Peralta, Escobar, Avila. GIDP_Bogaerts, Peralta.

DP_Boston 1 (Holt, Bogaerts, Moreland); Arizona 1 (Vargas, Walker).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Porcello, L, 0-2 4 2-3 10 7 7 3 5 98 13.50
Johnson 1 1-3 6 7 7 1 2 39 12.71
Thornburg 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 4.50
Nunez 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 9.00
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Godley, W, 1-1 5 2-3 3 1 1 3 5 103 6.55
Chafin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.75
Koch 2 1-3 8 7 7 0 0 62 18.41
Lopez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Johnson 1-0, Chafin 3-0. WP_Porcello, Godley 2.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:23. A_48,338 (48,519).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen compete in Best Ranger Competition

Today in History

1865: Abraham Lincoln dies from head shot wound

Get our daily newsletter.