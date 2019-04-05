Diamondbacks 15, Red Sox 8

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Benintendi lf 5 2 2 1 0 2 .235 Betts cf 4 2 3 2 1 0 .289 Moreland 1b 5 1 1 3 0 1 .259 Martinez rf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .351 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .276 Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .235 Swihart c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .500 Holt 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .063 Porcello p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Bradley Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Thornburg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Nunez p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .167 Totals 38 8 12 8 3 5

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dyson cf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .429 Escobar 3b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .121 Peralta lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .447 Jones rf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .389 Walker 1b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .304 Marte 2b-ss 5 2 2 5 0 2 .306 Ahmed ss 4 3 3 0 0 0 .313 Koch p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Avila c 4 2 2 2 1 1 .357 Godley p 3 2 2 1 0 1 .400 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Vargas ph-2b 2 1 1 2 0 0 .250 Totals 40 15 18 14 4 8

Boston 001 000 043— 8 12 1 Arizona 001 427 01x—15 18 0

a-homered for Chafin in the 6th. b-grounded out for Johnson in the 7th.

E_Swihart (3). LOB_Boston 6, Arizona 6. 2B_Benintendi (1), Betts (3), Swihart (1), Jones (4), Ahmed 2 (5), Avila (1). HR_Betts (2), off Koch; Moreland (2), off Koch; Marte (2), off Porcello; Jones (4), off Porcello; Marte (3), off Johnson; Vargas (1), off Johnson; Avila (2), off Nunez. RBIs_Benintendi (4), Betts 2 (5), Moreland 3 (8), Swihart 2 (4), Dyson (2), Escobar (2), Jones 2 (5), Marte 5 (11), Avila 2 (5), Godley (1), Vargas 2 (2). CS_Jones (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Moreland, Devers 2, Holt); Arizona 3 (Peralta, Walker, Godley). RISP_Boston 4 for 9; Arizona 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Holt, Porcello, Peralta, Escobar, Avila. GIDP_Bogaerts, Peralta.

DP_Boston 1 (Holt, Bogaerts, Moreland); Arizona 1 (Vargas, Walker).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello, L, 0-2 4 2-3 10 7 7 3 5 98 13.50 Johnson 1 1-3 6 7 7 1 2 39 12.71 Thornburg 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 4.50 Nunez 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 9.00 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Godley, W, 1-1 5 2-3 3 1 1 3 5 103 6.55 Chafin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.75 Koch 2 1-3 8 7 7 0 0 62 18.41 Lopez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Johnson 1-0, Chafin 3-0. WP_Porcello, Godley 2.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:23. A_48,338 (48,519).

