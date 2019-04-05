Diamondbacks 15, Red Sox 8

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.235
|Betts cf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.289
|Moreland 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.259
|Martinez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.351
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Swihart c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.500
|Holt 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.063
|Porcello p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Bradley Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Thornburg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Nunez p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Totals
|38
|8
|12
|8
|3
|5
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dyson cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.429
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.121
|Peralta lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.447
|Jones rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.389
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.304
|Marte 2b-ss
|5
|2
|2
|5
|0
|2
|.306
|Ahmed ss
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Koch p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Avila c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.357
|Godley p
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.400
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Vargas ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|40
|15
|18
|14
|4
|8
|Boston
|001
|000
|043—
|8
|12
|1
|Arizona
|001
|427
|01x—15
|18
|0
a-homered for Chafin in the 6th. b-grounded out for Johnson in the 7th.
E_Swihart (3). LOB_Boston 6, Arizona 6. 2B_Benintendi (1), Betts (3), Swihart (1), Jones (4), Ahmed 2 (5), Avila (1). HR_Betts (2), off Koch; Moreland (2), off Koch; Marte (2), off Porcello; Jones (4), off Porcello; Marte (3), off Johnson; Vargas (1), off Johnson; Avila (2), off Nunez. RBIs_Benintendi (4), Betts 2 (5), Moreland 3 (8), Swihart 2 (4), Dyson (2), Escobar (2), Jones 2 (5), Marte 5 (11), Avila 2 (5), Godley (1), Vargas 2 (2). CS_Jones (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Moreland, Devers 2, Holt); Arizona 3 (Peralta, Walker, Godley). RISP_Boston 4 for 9; Arizona 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Holt, Porcello, Peralta, Escobar, Avila. GIDP_Bogaerts, Peralta.
DP_Boston 1 (Holt, Bogaerts, Moreland); Arizona 1 (Vargas, Walker).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello, L, 0-2
|4
|2-3
|10
|7
|7
|3
|5
|98
|13.50
|Johnson
|1
|1-3
|6
|7
|7
|1
|2
|39
|12.71
|Thornburg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.50
|Nunez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|9.00
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Godley, W, 1-1
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|103
|6.55
|Chafin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.75
|Koch
|2
|1-3
|8
|7
|7
|0
|0
|62
|18.41
|Lopez
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Johnson 1-0, Chafin 3-0. WP_Porcello, Godley 2.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:23. A_48,338 (48,519).
