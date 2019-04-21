Listen Live Sports

Diamondbacks 1B Walker hampered by hip pointer

April 21, 2019 1:45 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Walker is out of the starting lineup for the Arizona Diamondbacks’ series finale against the Chicago Cubs because of a hip pointer.

Walker got hurt on a play at the plate during Saturday’s 6-0 victory. The first baseman finished with a career-high four hits.

Wilmer Flores got the start at first on Sunday. Walker says he is available off the bench and should be ready to go for Monday night’s series opener at Pittsburgh.

The Diamondbacks also recalled right-hander Jimmie Sherfy from the Triple-A Reno. Sherfy had no record and a 1.65 ERA in 15 appearances with Arizona last year.

Sherfy takes the roster spot of Taylor Clarke, who was sent down after an impressive performance on Saturday. Clarke worked three innings and singled in the eighth to become the first pitcher with a save and a hit in his major league debut since saves became an official stat in 1969, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

