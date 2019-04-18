Diamondbacks 4, Braves 1

Arizona Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi I.Vrgas 3b 5 0 0 0 Albies 2b 5 0 0 0 Flores 2b 4 1 2 0 Camargo 3b 4 0 2 0 J.Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 3 1 1 1 D.Prlta lf 5 0 2 0 Acn Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 A.Jones rf 3 1 1 1 Mrkakis rf 3 0 1 0 C.Wlker 1b 5 1 2 2 D.Swnsn ss 4 0 1 0 K.Marte ss-cf-2b 5 0 0 0 Flowers c 4 0 0 0 Lcastro cf 2 1 1 0 Incarte cf 3 0 1 0 Andrese p 0 0 0 0 Soroka p 1 0 0 0 J.Mrphy ph 1 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 5 0 0 0 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 Weaver p 2 0 0 0 J.Webb p 0 0 0 0 E.Escbr ph 1 0 1 0 Clbrson ph 1 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0 Dnldson ph 1 0 0 0 Ahmed ph-ss 1 0 1 1 Totals 39 4 10 4 Totals 34 1 7 1

Arizona 100 000 300—4 Atlanta 000 000 010—1

E_Camargo 2 (2). LOB_Arizona 13, Atlanta 9. 2B_Flores (4), D.Peralta (10), C.Walker (5), Ahmed (7). HR_C.Walker (6), F.Freeman (2). SB_Locastro 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Weaver W,1-1 5 4 0 0 1 9 Chafin H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Lopez H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Andriese 2 1 1 1 0 3 Hirano S,1-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 Atlanta Soroka L,0-1 5 4 1 1 2 6 Winkler 1 2 0 0 0 0 Sobotka 2-3 3 3 2 1 1 Webb 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Tomlin 2 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Soroka (Locastro), by Soroka (Flores), by Chafin (Freeman), by Andriese (Inciarte). WP_Soroka.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:25. A_24,193 (41,149).

