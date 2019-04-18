Diamondbacks 4, Braves 1

|Arizona
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|I.Vrgas 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Flores 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|J.Dyson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|D.Prlta lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Acn Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Jones rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mrkakis rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|D.Swnsn ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Marte ss-cf-2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lcastro cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Incarte cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Andrese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soroka p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weaver p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Escbr ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Clbrson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|39
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|Arizona
|100
|000
|300—4
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|010—1
E_Camargo 2 (2). LOB_Arizona 13, Atlanta 9. 2B_Flores (4), D.Peralta (10), C.Walker (5), Ahmed (7). HR_C.Walker (6), F.Freeman (2). SB_Locastro 2 (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Weaver W,1-1
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Chafin H,2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lopez H,3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andriese
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Hirano S,1-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|Soroka L,0-1
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Winkler
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sobotka
|2-3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Webb
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tomlin
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Soroka (Locastro), by Soroka (Flores), by Chafin (Freeman), by Andriese (Inciarte). WP_Soroka.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:25. A_24,193 (41,149).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.