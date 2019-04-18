Listen Live Sports

...

Diamondbacks 4, Braves 1

April 18, 2019 3:46 pm
 
1 min read
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Vargas 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Flores 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .235
Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Peralta lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .367
Jones rf 3 1 1 1 2 0 .320
Walker 1b 5 1 2 2 0 3 .300
Marte ss-cf-2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .237
Locastro cf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .364
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kelly c 5 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Weaver p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .143
b-Escobar ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .229
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Ahmed ph-ss 1 0 1 1 0 0 .282
Totals 39 4 10 4 3 9
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Albies 2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .289
Camargo 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .265
Freeman 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .324
Acuna Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .317
Markakis rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .317
Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .324
Inciarte cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .203
Soroka p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .375
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Donaldson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Totals 34 1 7 1 1 16
Arizona 100 000 300—4 10 0
Atlanta 000 000 010—1 7 2

a-struck out for Soroka in the 5th. b-singled for Weaver in the 6th. c-doubled for Lopez in the 7th. d-struck out for Webb in the 7th. e-grounded out for Andriese in the 9th. f-struck out for Tomlin in the 9th.

E_Camargo 2 (2). LOB_Arizona 13, Atlanta 9. 2B_Flores (4), Peralta (10), Walker (5), Ahmed (7). HR_Walker (6), off Sobotka; Freeman (2), off Andriese. RBIs_Jones (13), Walker 2 (11), Ahmed (10), Freeman (9). SB_Locastro 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 10 (Vargas 2, Flores, Walker 2, Marte 2, Kelly 2, Weaver); Atlanta 3 (Albies, Flowers, Inciarte). RISP_Arizona 1 for 16; Atlanta 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Jones, Peralta.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Weaver, W, 1-1 5 4 0 0 1 9 93 3.92
Chafin, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 15 4.05
Lopez, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1.23
Andriese 2 1 1 1 0 3 31 4.63
Hirano, S, 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 5.62
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Soroka, L, 0-1 5 4 1 1 2 6 85 1.80
Winkler 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 0.00
Sobotka 2-3 3 3 2 1 1 27 12.38
Webb 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Tomlin 2 1 0 0 0 2 26 1.59

Inherited runners-scored_Lopez 2-0, Webb 2-0. HBP_Soroka 2 (Locastro,Flores), Chafin (Freeman), Andriese (Inciarte). WP_Soroka.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:25. A_24,193 (41,149).

