Diamondbacks 4, Braves 1

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Vargas 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Flores 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .235 Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Peralta lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .367 Jones rf 3 1 1 1 2 0 .320 Walker 1b 5 1 2 2 0 3 .300 Marte ss-cf-2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .237 Locastro cf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .364 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kelly c 5 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Weaver p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .143 b-Escobar ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .229 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Ahmed ph-ss 1 0 1 1 0 0 .282 Totals 39 4 10 4 3 9

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Albies 2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .289 Camargo 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .265 Freeman 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .324 Acuna Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .317 Markakis rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .317 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .324 Inciarte cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .203 Soroka p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .375 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Donaldson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Totals 34 1 7 1 1 16

Arizona 100 000 300—4 10 0 Atlanta 000 000 010—1 7 2

a-struck out for Soroka in the 5th. b-singled for Weaver in the 6th. c-doubled for Lopez in the 7th. d-struck out for Webb in the 7th. e-grounded out for Andriese in the 9th. f-struck out for Tomlin in the 9th.

E_Camargo 2 (2). LOB_Arizona 13, Atlanta 9. 2B_Flores (4), Peralta (10), Walker (5), Ahmed (7). HR_Walker (6), off Sobotka; Freeman (2), off Andriese. RBIs_Jones (13), Walker 2 (11), Ahmed (10), Freeman (9). SB_Locastro 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 10 (Vargas 2, Flores, Walker 2, Marte 2, Kelly 2, Weaver); Atlanta 3 (Albies, Flowers, Inciarte). RISP_Arizona 1 for 16; Atlanta 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Jones, Peralta.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Weaver, W, 1-1 5 4 0 0 1 9 93 3.92 Chafin, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 15 4.05 Lopez, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1.23 Andriese 2 1 1 1 0 3 31 4.63 Hirano, S, 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 5.62 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Soroka, L, 0-1 5 4 1 1 2 6 85 1.80 Winkler 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 0.00 Sobotka 2-3 3 3 2 1 1 27 12.38 Webb 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00 Tomlin 2 1 0 0 0 2 26 1.59

Inherited runners-scored_Lopez 2-0, Webb 2-0. HBP_Soroka 2 (Locastro,Flores), Chafin (Freeman), Andriese (Inciarte). WP_Soroka.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:25. A_24,193 (41,149).

