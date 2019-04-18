Diamondbacks 4, Braves 1

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Vargas 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Flores 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Dyson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Peralta lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.367
|Jones rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.320
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.300
|Marte ss-cf-2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Locastro cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.364
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kelly c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Weaver p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|b-Escobar ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Ahmed ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Totals
|39
|4
|10
|4
|3
|9
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.289
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.324
|Acuna Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.317
|Markakis rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.317
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.324
|Inciarte cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Soroka p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Donaldson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|1
|16
|Arizona
|100
|000
|300—4
|10
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|010—1
|7
|2
a-struck out for Soroka in the 5th. b-singled for Weaver in the 6th. c-doubled for Lopez in the 7th. d-struck out for Webb in the 7th. e-grounded out for Andriese in the 9th. f-struck out for Tomlin in the 9th.
E_Camargo 2 (2). LOB_Arizona 13, Atlanta 9. 2B_Flores (4), Peralta (10), Walker (5), Ahmed (7). HR_Walker (6), off Sobotka; Freeman (2), off Andriese. RBIs_Jones (13), Walker 2 (11), Ahmed (10), Freeman (9). SB_Locastro 2 (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 10 (Vargas 2, Flores, Walker 2, Marte 2, Kelly 2, Weaver); Atlanta 3 (Albies, Flowers, Inciarte). RISP_Arizona 1 for 16; Atlanta 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Jones, Peralta.
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weaver, W, 1-1
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|9
|93
|3.92
|Chafin, H, 2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.05
|Lopez, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1.23
|Andriese
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|31
|4.63
|Hirano, S, 1-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|5.62
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Soroka, L, 0-1
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|85
|1.80
|Winkler
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Sobotka
|2-3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|27
|12.38
|Webb
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Tomlin
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|1.59
Inherited runners-scored_Lopez 2-0, Webb 2-0. HBP_Soroka 2 (Locastro,Flores), Chafin (Freeman), Andriese (Inciarte). WP_Soroka.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:25. A_24,193 (41,149).
