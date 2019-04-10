Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diamondbacks 5, Rangers 4

April 10, 2019 12:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo lf 5 1 2 0 A.Jones rf 3 0 1 0
Leclerc p 0 0 0 0 K.Marte cf 4 0 0 0
Odor 2b 3 1 1 0 Flores 2b 4 0 1 0
Andrus ss 4 0 2 2 D.Prlta lf 4 0 0 0
Mazara rf 4 0 0 1 C.Wlker 1b 4 1 1 0
Gallo cf-lf 4 0 0 0 E.Escbr 3b 4 1 2 1
Frsythe 1b 4 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 1 2 1
Wisdom 3b 4 1 1 0 J.Mrphy c 3 1 1 1
Mathis c 4 1 1 0 J.Dyson ph 1 1 1 2
Minor p 2 0 0 0 Greinke p 1 0 0 0
C.Mrtin p 0 0 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0
Pence ph 1 0 1 0 Lcastro ph 1 0 0 0
DShelds cf 0 0 0 0 Andrese p 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 4 8 3 Totals 33 5 9 5
Texas 220 000 000—4
Arizona 001 000 103—5

E_Flores (1), Choo (1). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Texas 6, Arizona 5. 2B_Choo 2 (5), Andrus (2), E.Escobar 2 (4). HR_Ahmed (1), J.Murphy (2), J.Dyson (2). S_Minor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Minor 7 5 2 2 2 5
Martin H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Leclerc L,1-1 BS,1 1-3 3 3 3 0 1
Arizona
Greinke 6 2-3 7 4 3 1 9
Hirano 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Andriese W,2-0 2 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:48. A_16,620 (48,519).

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.