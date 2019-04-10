Diamondbacks 5, Rangers 4

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo lf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .286 Leclerc p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Odor 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .171 Andrus ss 4 0 2 2 0 0 .378 Mazara rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .229 Gallo cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Forsythe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Wisdom 3b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .250 Mathis c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .150 Minor p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Pence ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .375 DeShields cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .107 Totals 35 4 8 3 1 11

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .362 Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Flores 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .222 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .380 Walker 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .273 Escobar 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .205 Ahmed ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .326 Murphy c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .214 c-Dyson ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .350 Greinke p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .333 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Locastro ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 5 9 5 2 7

Texas 220 000 000—4 8 1 Arizona 001 000 103—5 9 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Hirano in the 7th. b-singled for Martin in the 9th. c-homered for Murphy in the 9th.

E_Choo (1), Flores (1). LOB_Texas 6, Arizona 5. 2B_Choo 2 (5), Andrus (2), Escobar 2 (4). HR_Murphy (2), off Minor; Ahmed (1), off Minor; Dyson (2), off Leclerc. RBIs_Andrus 2 (7), Mazara (8), Escobar (3), Ahmed (7), Murphy (2), Dyson 2 (4). S_Minor.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Choo, Andrus, Gallo 2, Forsythe); Arizona 2 (Marte, Ahmed). RISP_Texas 3 for 12; Arizona 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Mazara, Greinke. GIDP_Jones.

DP_Texas 1 (Wisdom, Odor, Forsythe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor 7 5 2 2 2 5 99 3.86 Martin, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.50 Leclerc, L, 1-1, BS, 1-3 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 17 5.79 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke 6 2-3 7 4 3 1 9 102 7.16 Hirano 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 8.10 Andriese, W, 2-0 2 1 0 0 0 2 29 2.84

Inherited runners-scored_Hirano 1-0.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:48. A_16,620 (48,519).

