Diamondbacks 5, Rangers 4

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Leclerc p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.171
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.378
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Gallo cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Forsythe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Mathis c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Minor p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Pence ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|DeShields cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.107
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|3
|1
|11
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.362
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.380
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.205
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.326
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|c-Dyson ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.350
|Greinke p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Locastro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|2
|7
|Texas
|220
|000
|000—4
|8
|1
|Arizona
|001
|000
|103—5
|9
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Hirano in the 7th. b-singled for Martin in the 9th. c-homered for Murphy in the 9th.
E_Choo (1), Flores (1). LOB_Texas 6, Arizona 5. 2B_Choo 2 (5), Andrus (2), Escobar 2 (4). HR_Murphy (2), off Minor; Ahmed (1), off Minor; Dyson (2), off Leclerc. RBIs_Andrus 2 (7), Mazara (8), Escobar (3), Ahmed (7), Murphy (2), Dyson 2 (4). S_Minor.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Choo, Andrus, Gallo 2, Forsythe); Arizona 2 (Marte, Ahmed). RISP_Texas 3 for 12; Arizona 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Mazara, Greinke. GIDP_Jones.
DP_Texas 1 (Wisdom, Odor, Forsythe).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor
|7
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|99
|3.86
|Martin, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.50
|Leclerc, L, 1-1, BS, 1-3
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|17
|5.79
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|6
|2-3
|7
|4
|3
|1
|9
|102
|7.16
|Hirano
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8.10
|Andriese, W, 2-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|2.84
Inherited runners-scored_Hirano 1-0.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:48. A_16,620 (48,519).
