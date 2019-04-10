Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diamondbacks 5, Rangers 4

April 10, 2019 12:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo lf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .286
Leclerc p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Odor 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .171
Andrus ss 4 0 2 2 0 0 .378
Mazara rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .229
Gallo cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Forsythe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Wisdom 3b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .250
Mathis c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .150
Minor p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Pence ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .375
DeShields cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .107
Totals 35 4 8 3 1 11
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jones rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .362
Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Flores 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .222
Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .380
Walker 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .273
Escobar 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .205
Ahmed ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .326
Murphy c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .214
c-Dyson ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .350
Greinke p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .333
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Locastro ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 33 5 9 5 2 7
Texas 220 000 000—4 8 1
Arizona 001 000 103—5 9 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Hirano in the 7th. b-singled for Martin in the 9th. c-homered for Murphy in the 9th.

E_Choo (1), Flores (1). LOB_Texas 6, Arizona 5. 2B_Choo 2 (5), Andrus (2), Escobar 2 (4). HR_Murphy (2), off Minor; Ahmed (1), off Minor; Dyson (2), off Leclerc. RBIs_Andrus 2 (7), Mazara (8), Escobar (3), Ahmed (7), Murphy (2), Dyson 2 (4). S_Minor.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Choo, Andrus, Gallo 2, Forsythe); Arizona 2 (Marte, Ahmed). RISP_Texas 3 for 12; Arizona 1 for 6.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Runners moved up_Mazara, Greinke. GIDP_Jones.

DP_Texas 1 (Wisdom, Odor, Forsythe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor 7 5 2 2 2 5 99 3.86
Martin, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.50
Leclerc, L, 1-1, BS, 1-3 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 17 5.79
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke 6 2-3 7 4 3 1 9 102 7.16
Hirano 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 8.10
Andriese, W, 2-0 2 1 0 0 0 2 29 2.84

Inherited runners-scored_Hirano 1-0.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:48. A_16,620 (48,519).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.