Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diamondbacks 8, Cubs 3

April 27, 2019 12:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Almr Jr cf 5 1 4 0 K.Marte cf-2b 3 1 1 0
Bryant lf-rf 3 1 1 2 I.Vrgas 3b 5 2 1 0
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 D.Prlta lf 5 1 2 1
J.Baez ss 4 1 2 1 A.Jones rf 5 2 3 2
Cntrras c 4 0 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 4 1 0 0
Bote 3b 3 0 0 0 Flores 2b 3 1 2 3
Zobrist 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Dyson pr-cf 0 0 0 0
Zagunis rf 2 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 1 2
Schwrbr ph-lf 2 0 1 0 C.Kelly c 4 0 1 0
Hndrcks p 2 0 0 0 Ray p 2 0 0 0
Maples p 0 0 0 0 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0
Dscalso ph 1 0 0 0 Swihart ph 0 0 0 0
Chtwood p 0 0 0 0 Andrese p 1 0 0 0
Webster p 0 0 0 0
Heyward ph 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 35 8 11 8
Chicago 002 100 000—3
Arizona 301 030 01x—8

DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Chicago 7, Arizona 9. 2B_Almora Jr. (1), I.Vargas (3), D.Peralta (13), A.Jones (9), C.Kelly (6). 3B_Ahmed (1). HR_Bryant (2), J.Baez (9). SB_I.Vargas (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Hendricks L,1-4 5 10 7 7 1 3
Maples 1 0 0 0 2 3
Chatwood 1 0 0 0 2 0
Webster 1 1 1 1 1 0
Arizona
Ray W,1-1 5 5 3 3 1 7
Lopez 1 0 0 0 1 0
Andriese S,1-1 3 3 0 0 1 3

WP_Chatwood, Webster, Andriese.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ryan Blakney.

Advertisement

T_3:04. A_30,664 (48,519).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.