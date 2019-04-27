Diamondbacks 8, Cubs 3

Chicago Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Almr Jr cf 5 1 4 0 K.Marte cf-2b 3 1 1 0 Bryant lf-rf 3 1 1 2 I.Vrgas 3b 5 2 1 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 D.Prlta lf 5 1 2 1 J.Baez ss 4 1 2 1 A.Jones rf 5 2 3 2 Cntrras c 4 0 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 4 1 0 0 Bote 3b 3 0 0 0 Flores 2b 3 1 2 3 Zobrist 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Dyson pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Zagunis rf 2 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 1 2 Schwrbr ph-lf 2 0 1 0 C.Kelly c 4 0 1 0 Hndrcks p 2 0 0 0 Ray p 2 0 0 0 Maples p 0 0 0 0 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0 Dscalso ph 1 0 0 0 Swihart ph 0 0 0 0 Chtwood p 0 0 0 0 Andrese p 1 0 0 0 Webster p 0 0 0 0 Heyward ph 0 0 0 0 Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 35 8 11 8

Chicago 002 100 000—3 Arizona 301 030 01x—8

DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Chicago 7, Arizona 9. 2B_Almora Jr. (1), I.Vargas (3), D.Peralta (13), A.Jones (9), C.Kelly (6). 3B_Ahmed (1). HR_Bryant (2), J.Baez (9). SB_I.Vargas (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Hendricks L,1-4 5 10 7 7 1 3 Maples 1 0 0 0 2 3 Chatwood 1 0 0 0 2 0 Webster 1 1 1 1 1 0 Arizona Ray W,1-1 5 5 3 3 1 7 Lopez 1 0 0 0 1 0 Andriese S,1-1 3 3 0 0 1 3

WP_Chatwood, Webster, Andriese.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ryan Blakney.

Advertisement

T_3:04. A_30,664 (48,519).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.