Diamondbacks 8, Cubs 3

|Chicago
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Almr Jr cf
|5
|1
|4
|0
|K.Marte cf-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bryant lf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|I.Vrgas 3b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Prlta lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|J.Baez ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|A.Jones rf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Cntrras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Bote 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Flores 2b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Zobrist 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Dyson pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zagunis rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Schwrbr ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hndrcks p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Maples p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dscalso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Swihart ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chtwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andrese p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Webster p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|8
|Chicago
|002
|100
|000—3
|Arizona
|301
|030
|01x—8
DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Chicago 7, Arizona 9. 2B_Almora Jr. (1), I.Vargas (3), D.Peralta (13), A.Jones (9), C.Kelly (6). 3B_Ahmed (1). HR_Bryant (2), J.Baez (9). SB_I.Vargas (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Hendricks L,1-4
|5
|10
|7
|7
|1
|3
|Maples
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Chatwood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Webster
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Arizona
|Ray W,1-1
|5
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Lopez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Andriese S,1-1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
WP_Chatwood, Webster, Andriese.
Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:04. A_30,664 (48,519).
