Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diamondbacks 8, Cubs 3

April 27, 2019 12:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Almora Jr. cf 5 1 4 0 0 1 .246
Bryant lf-rf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .235
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .198
Baez ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .327
Contreras c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Bote 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .280
Zobrist 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Zagunis rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .259
b-Schwarber ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .208
Hendricks p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .100
Maples p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Descalso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Webster p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Heyward ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .328
Totals 34 3 8 3 3 10
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Marte cf-2b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .252
Vargas 3b 5 2 1 0 0 1 .211
Peralta lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .333
Jones rf 5 2 3 2 0 1 .317
Walker 1b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .326
Flores 2b 3 1 2 3 1 1 .222
1-Dyson pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Ahmed ss 3 0 1 2 1 0 .270
Kelly c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Ray p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Swihart ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .194
Andriese p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 35 8 11 8 6 6
Chicago 002 100 000—3 8 0
Arizona 301 030 01x—8 11 0

a-walked for Lopez in the 6th. b-flied out for Zagunis in the 7th. c-grounded out for Maples in the 7th. d-walked for Webster in the 9th.

1-ran for Flores in the 7th.

LOB_Chicago 7, Arizona 9. 2B_Almora Jr. (1), Vargas (3), Peralta (13), Jones (9), Kelly (6). 3B_Ahmed (1). HR_Bryant (2), off Ray; Baez (9), off Ray. RBIs_Bryant 2 (10), Baez (22), Peralta (18), Jones 2 (18), Flores 3 (5), Ahmed 2 (13). SB_Vargas (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Almora Jr. 2, Bryant, Rizzo, Baez); Arizona 7 (Marte, Jones, Walker, Flores, Kelly, Andriese 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 5; Arizona 6 for 19.

Runners moved up_Bryant, Rizzo, Ray. GIDP_Contreras.

DP_Arizona 1 (Andriese, Marte, Walker).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendricks, L, 1-4 5 10 7 7 1 3 85 5.33
Maples 1 0 0 0 2 3 23 0.00
Chatwood 1 0 0 0 2 0 27 2.77
Webster 1 1 1 1 1 0 17 5.40
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray, W, 1-1 5 5 3 3 1 7 94 4.18
Lopez 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 0.87
Andriese, S, 1-1 3 3 0 0 1 3 43 3.24

WP_Chatwood, Webster, Andriese.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:04. A_30,664 (48,519).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.