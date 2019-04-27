Diamondbacks 8, Cubs 3

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Almora Jr. cf
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Bryant lf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.235
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Baez ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.327
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Bote 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Zobrist 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Zagunis rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|b-Schwarber ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Hendricks p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Maples p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Descalso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Chatwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Webster p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Heyward ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.328
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|3
|10
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte cf-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.252
|Vargas 3b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Peralta lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|Jones rf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.317
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.326
|Flores 2b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.222
|1-Dyson pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.270
|Kelly c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Ray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Swihart ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|Andriese p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|8
|6
|6
|Chicago
|002
|100
|000—3
|8
|0
|Arizona
|301
|030
|01x—8
|11
|0
a-walked for Lopez in the 6th. b-flied out for Zagunis in the 7th. c-grounded out for Maples in the 7th. d-walked for Webster in the 9th.
1-ran for Flores in the 7th.
LOB_Chicago 7, Arizona 9. 2B_Almora Jr. (1), Vargas (3), Peralta (13), Jones (9), Kelly (6). 3B_Ahmed (1). HR_Bryant (2), off Ray; Baez (9), off Ray. RBIs_Bryant 2 (10), Baez (22), Peralta (18), Jones 2 (18), Flores 3 (5), Ahmed 2 (13). SB_Vargas (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Almora Jr. 2, Bryant, Rizzo, Baez); Arizona 7 (Marte, Jones, Walker, Flores, Kelly, Andriese 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 5; Arizona 6 for 19.
Runners moved up_Bryant, Rizzo, Ray. GIDP_Contreras.
DP_Arizona 1 (Andriese, Marte, Walker).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks, L, 1-4
|5
|10
|7
|7
|1
|3
|85
|5.33
|Maples
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|23
|0.00
|Chatwood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|27
|2.77
|Webster
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|5.40
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, W, 1-1
|5
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|94
|4.18
|Lopez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.87
|Andriese, S, 1-1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|43
|3.24
WP_Chatwood, Webster, Andriese.
Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:04. A_30,664 (48,519).
