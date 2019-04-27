Diamondbacks 8, Cubs 3

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Almora Jr. cf 5 1 4 0 0 1 .246 Bryant lf-rf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .235 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .198 Baez ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .327 Contreras c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Bote 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .280 Zobrist 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Zagunis rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .259 b-Schwarber ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .208 Hendricks p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .100 Maples p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Descalso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Webster p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Heyward ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .328 Totals 34 3 8 3 3 10

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Marte cf-2b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .252 Vargas 3b 5 2 1 0 0 1 .211 Peralta lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .333 Jones rf 5 2 3 2 0 1 .317 Walker 1b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .326 Flores 2b 3 1 2 3 1 1 .222 1-Dyson pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Ahmed ss 3 0 1 2 1 0 .270 Kelly c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Ray p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Swihart ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .194 Andriese p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 35 8 11 8 6 6

Chicago 002 100 000—3 8 0 Arizona 301 030 01x—8 11 0

a-walked for Lopez in the 6th. b-flied out for Zagunis in the 7th. c-grounded out for Maples in the 7th. d-walked for Webster in the 9th.

1-ran for Flores in the 7th.

LOB_Chicago 7, Arizona 9. 2B_Almora Jr. (1), Vargas (3), Peralta (13), Jones (9), Kelly (6). 3B_Ahmed (1). HR_Bryant (2), off Ray; Baez (9), off Ray. RBIs_Bryant 2 (10), Baez (22), Peralta (18), Jones 2 (18), Flores 3 (5), Ahmed 2 (13). SB_Vargas (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Almora Jr. 2, Bryant, Rizzo, Baez); Arizona 7 (Marte, Jones, Walker, Flores, Kelly, Andriese 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 5; Arizona 6 for 19.

Runners moved up_Bryant, Rizzo, Ray. GIDP_Contreras.

DP_Arizona 1 (Andriese, Marte, Walker).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendricks, L, 1-4 5 10 7 7 1 3 85 5.33 Maples 1 0 0 0 2 3 23 0.00 Chatwood 1 0 0 0 2 0 27 2.77 Webster 1 1 1 1 1 0 17 5.40 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray, W, 1-1 5 5 3 3 1 7 94 4.18 Lopez 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 0.87 Andriese, S, 1-1 3 3 0 0 1 3 43 3.24

WP_Chatwood, Webster, Andriese.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:04. A_30,664 (48,519).

