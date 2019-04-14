Diamondbacks 8, Padres 4

|San Diego
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Margot cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Lcastro lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|F.Reyes rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|I.Vrgas 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Marte cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Renfroe lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tts Jr. ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|C.Wlker 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|F.Mejia c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|L.Urias 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lauer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Prlta ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Myers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Joseph c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greinke p
|3
|2
|2
|0
|G.Grcia ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|35
|8
|13
|7
|San Diego
|100
|010
|020—4
|Arizona
|002
|013
|11x—8
DP_San Diego 2, Arizona 2. LOB_San Diego 2, Arizona 4. 2B_Margot (5), I.Vargas (2), C.Walker (4), Greinke (1). HR_Margot (2), Tatis Jr. (5), K.Marte (4), C.Walker (4), D.Peralta (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Lauer L,2-2
|5
|8
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Wisler
|2
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Maton
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Arizona
|Greinke W,2-1
|7
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Hirano
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Chafin H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Lauer.
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:49. A_25,489 (48,519).
