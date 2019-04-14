Listen Live Sports

Diamondbacks 8, Padres 4

April 14, 2019
 
San Diego Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Margot cf 4 2 2 2 Lcastro lf 4 1 2 0
F.Reyes rf 3 0 2 1 I.Vrgas 2b 4 0 1 1
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 K.Marte cf 4 1 2 2
Maton p 0 0 0 0 A.Jones rf 3 1 1 0
Renfroe lf 4 0 0 0 E.Escbr 3b 4 0 1 0
Tts Jr. ss 4 1 2 1 C.Wlker 1b 4 1 3 1
F.Mejia c 4 0 0 0 G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0
Kinsler 2b 3 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 1 0 0
L.Urias 3b 3 0 0 0 J.Mrphy c 2 0 0 0
Lauer p 1 0 0 0 D.Prlta ph 1 1 1 3
Myers ph 1 0 0 0 Joseph c 1 0 0 0
Wisler p 0 0 0 0 Greinke p 3 2 2 0
G.Grcia ph-1b 1 1 1 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0
Flores ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 4 7 4 Totals 35 8 13 7
San Diego 100 010 020—4
Arizona 002 013 11x—8

DP_San Diego 2, Arizona 2. LOB_San Diego 2, Arizona 4. 2B_Margot (5), I.Vargas (2), C.Walker (4), Greinke (1). HR_Margot (2), Tatis Jr. (5), K.Marte (4), C.Walker (4), D.Peralta (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Lauer L,2-2 5 8 3 3 0 5
Wisler 2 4 4 4 1 1
Maton 1 1 1 1 0 2
Arizona
Greinke W,2-1 7 4 2 2 1 6
Hirano 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
Chafin H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Lauer.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:49. A_25,489 (48,519).

