Diamondbacks 8, Padres 5

Arizona San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Jones rf 5 0 2 0 Kinsler 2b 5 0 0 0 E.Escbr 3b 5 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 5 0 1 0 Flores 2b-1b 4 1 2 0 Machado 3b 5 1 1 0 D.Prlta lf 5 0 3 0 Renfroe lf-rf 4 2 2 3 C.Wlker 1b 4 1 1 1 F.Crdro rf-cf 4 0 1 0 J.Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 Tts Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 K.Marte cf-2b 5 1 2 1 F.Mejia c 4 0 2 0 Ahmed ss 5 1 1 0 Margot cf 2 1 1 0 J.Mrphy c 3 2 1 1 Wngnter p 0 0 0 0 Greinke p 4 2 2 4 F.Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0 Lauer p 1 0 0 0 A.Brdly p 0 0 0 0 G.Grcia ph 1 0 0 0 C.Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 Warren p 0 0 0 0 G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 Myers ph-lf 2 1 2 2 Totals 41 8 14 7 Totals 38 5 11 5

Arizona 000 402 110—8 San Diego 200 001 200—5

LOB_Arizona 10, San Diego 7. 2B_A.Jones (2), D.Peralta 2 (5). HR_C.Walker (3), K.Marte (1), J.Murphy (1), Greinke 2 (2), Renfroe 2 (2), Myers (2). SB_J.Dyson (1), Ahmed (2), F.Cordero (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Greinke W,1-1 6 6 3 3 0 10 Chafin 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 Lopez H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Bradley H,2 1 2 0 0 0 1 Holland S,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 San Diego Lauer L,1-1 5 9 4 4 1 2 Warren 2 3 3 3 2 1 Wingenter 1 2 1 1 1 2 Loup 1 0 0 0 0 3

WP_Wingenter.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_3:21. A_22,504 (42,445).

