Diamondbacks 8, Padres 5

April 3, 2019 1:47 am
 
Arizona San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Jones rf 5 0 2 0 Kinsler 2b 5 0 0 0
E.Escbr 3b 5 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 5 0 1 0
Flores 2b-1b 4 1 2 0 Machado 3b 5 1 1 0
D.Prlta lf 5 0 3 0 Renfroe lf-rf 4 2 2 3
C.Wlker 1b 4 1 1 1 F.Crdro rf-cf 4 0 1 0
J.Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 Tts Jr. ss 4 0 1 0
K.Marte cf-2b 5 1 2 1 F.Mejia c 4 0 2 0
Ahmed ss 5 1 1 0 Margot cf 2 1 1 0
J.Mrphy c 3 2 1 1 Wngnter p 0 0 0 0
Greinke p 4 2 2 4 F.Reyes ph 1 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0
Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0 Lauer p 1 0 0 0
A.Brdly p 0 0 0 0 G.Grcia ph 1 0 0 0
C.Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 Warren p 0 0 0 0
G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 Myers ph-lf 2 1 2 2
Totals 41 8 14 7 Totals 38 5 11 5
Arizona 000 402 110—8
San Diego 200 001 200—5

LOB_Arizona 10, San Diego 7. 2B_A.Jones (2), D.Peralta 2 (5). HR_C.Walker (3), K.Marte (1), J.Murphy (1), Greinke 2 (2), Renfroe 2 (2), Myers (2). SB_J.Dyson (1), Ahmed (2), F.Cordero (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Greinke W,1-1 6 6 3 3 0 10
Chafin 2-3 2 2 2 1 1
Lopez H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bradley H,2 1 2 0 0 0 1
Holland S,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1
San Diego
Lauer L,1-1 5 9 4 4 1 2
Warren 2 3 3 3 2 1
Wingenter 1 2 1 1 1 2
Loup 1 0 0 0 0 3

WP_Wingenter.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_3:21. A_22,504 (42,445).

