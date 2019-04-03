Diamondbacks 8, Padres 5

|Arizona
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Jones rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Kinsler 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Flores 2b-1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|D.Prlta lf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Renfroe lf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|C.Wlker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|F.Crdro rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Dyson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tts Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Marte cf-2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|F.Mejia c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Ahmed ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Margot cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J.Mrphy c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Wngnter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greinke p
|4
|2
|2
|4
|F.Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lauer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brdly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Grcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Warren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Myers ph-lf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Totals
|41
|8
|14
|7
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|Arizona
|000
|402
|110—8
|San Diego
|200
|001
|200—5
LOB_Arizona 10, San Diego 7. 2B_A.Jones (2), D.Peralta 2 (5). HR_C.Walker (3), K.Marte (1), J.Murphy (1), Greinke 2 (2), Renfroe 2 (2), Myers (2). SB_J.Dyson (1), Ahmed (2), F.Cordero (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Greinke W,1-1
|6
|6
|3
|3
|0
|10
|Chafin
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Lopez H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley H,2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holland S,2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|Lauer L,1-1
|5
|9
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Warren
|2
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Wingenter
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Loup
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
WP_Wingenter.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_3:21. A_22,504 (42,445).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.