Diamondbacks 9, Braves 6

April 16, 2019 11:17 pm
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jones rf 5 1 1 2 0 0 .324
Marte cf-2b 4 1 0 0 2 1 .239
Escobar 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .234
Peralta lf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .371
Walker 1b 4 2 3 2 1 0 .294
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Flores 2b-1b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .217
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 1 1 1 .288
Kelly c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .276
Ray p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
b-Locastro ph 1 1 0 0 0 1 .375
Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Murphy ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .188
Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Totals 37 9 12 9 7 7
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Albies 2b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .333
Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .246
Freeman 1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .333
Acuna Jr. lf 2 2 2 1 2 0 .327
Camargo rf 4 0 2 3 0 1 .241
Swanson ss 2 0 1 0 2 0 .292
Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .367
Inciarte cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .173
Fried p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .200
a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Markakis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .321
Totals 33 6 10 6 5 8
Arizona 000 200 403—9 12 0
Atlanta 000 140 100—6 10 0

a-struck out for Fried in the 6th. b-hit by pitch for Ray in the 7th. c-walked for Hirano in the 9th. d-grounded out for Webb in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 11, Atlanta 6. 2B_Jones (6), Kelly 2 (5), Freeman (6), Camargo 2 (4), Swanson (2). HR_Walker (5), off Minter; Acuna Jr. (6), off Ray; Albies (2), off Lopez. RBIs_Jones 2 (10), Escobar 2 (8), Walker 2 (9), Flores (1), Ahmed (9), Kelly (6), Albies (3), Freeman (8), Acuna Jr. (14), Camargo 3 (10). CS_Swanson (1). S_Fried.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 7 (Marte, Walker, Kelly, Ray 2, Locastro 2); Atlanta 4 (Albies, Freeman, Swanson, Flowers). RISP_Arizona 5 for 13; Atlanta 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Ahmed, Flores, Escobar. LIDP_Flowers. GIDP_Peralta, Camargo.

DP_Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Flores, Walker), (Walker, Ahmed); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray 6 7 5 5 4 4 100 4.64
Lopez 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 9 1.29
Chafin 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 4.50
Hirano, W, 1-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 6.43
Holland, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 0.00
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fried 6 7 2 2 1 3 98 0.92
Sobotka 0 0 3 3 1 0 20 11.05
Biddle 0 1 1 1 1 0 10 3.12
Jackson 1 1 0 0 1 2 18 3.86
Carle 1 0 0 0 2 0 14 9.64
Minter, L, 0-2 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 17 9.64
Webb 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 0.00

Sobotka pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Biddle pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hirano 1-0, Biddle 3-2, Jackson 3-2, Webb 2-2. HBP_Fried (Escobar), Sobotka 2 (Locastro,Jones).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_3:36. A_22,407 (41,149).

