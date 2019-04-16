Diamondbacks 9, Braves 6

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones rf 5 1 1 2 0 0 .324 Marte cf-2b 4 1 0 0 2 1 .239 Escobar 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .234 Peralta lf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .371 Walker 1b 4 2 3 2 1 0 .294 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Flores 2b-1b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .217 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 1 1 1 .288 Kelly c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .276 Ray p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 b-Locastro ph 1 1 0 0 0 1 .375 Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Murphy ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .188 Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Totals 37 9 12 9 7 7

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Albies 2b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .333 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .246 Freeman 1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .333 Acuna Jr. lf 2 2 2 1 2 0 .327 Camargo rf 4 0 2 3 0 1 .241 Swanson ss 2 0 1 0 2 0 .292 Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .367 Inciarte cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .173 Fried p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .200 a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Carle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Markakis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .321 Totals 33 6 10 6 5 8

Arizona 000 200 403—9 12 0 Atlanta 000 140 100—6 10 0

a-struck out for Fried in the 6th. b-hit by pitch for Ray in the 7th. c-walked for Hirano in the 9th. d-grounded out for Webb in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 11, Atlanta 6. 2B_Jones (6), Kelly 2 (5), Freeman (6), Camargo 2 (4), Swanson (2). HR_Walker (5), off Minter; Acuna Jr. (6), off Ray; Albies (2), off Lopez. RBIs_Jones 2 (10), Escobar 2 (8), Walker 2 (9), Flores (1), Ahmed (9), Kelly (6), Albies (3), Freeman (8), Acuna Jr. (14), Camargo 3 (10). CS_Swanson (1). S_Fried.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 7 (Marte, Walker, Kelly, Ray 2, Locastro 2); Atlanta 4 (Albies, Freeman, Swanson, Flowers). RISP_Arizona 5 for 13; Atlanta 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Ahmed, Flores, Escobar. LIDP_Flowers. GIDP_Peralta, Camargo.

DP_Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Flores, Walker), (Walker, Ahmed); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray 6 7 5 5 4 4 100 4.64 Lopez 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 9 1.29 Chafin 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 4.50 Hirano, W, 1-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 6.43 Holland, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 0.00 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried 6 7 2 2 1 3 98 0.92 Sobotka 0 0 3 3 1 0 20 11.05 Biddle 0 1 1 1 1 0 10 3.12 Jackson 1 1 0 0 1 2 18 3.86 Carle 1 0 0 0 2 0 14 9.64 Minter, L, 0-2 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 17 9.64 Webb 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 0.00

Sobotka pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Biddle pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hirano 1-0, Biddle 3-2, Jackson 3-2, Webb 2-2. HBP_Fried (Escobar), Sobotka 2 (Locastro,Jones).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_3:36. A_22,407 (41,149).

