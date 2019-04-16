Diamondbacks 9, Braves 6

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.324
|Marte cf-2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.239
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.234
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.371
|Walker 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.294
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Flores 2b-1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.288
|Kelly c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Ray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Locastro ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Murphy ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Dyson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Totals
|37
|9
|12
|9
|7
|7
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Albies 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.246
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Acuna Jr. lf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.327
|Camargo rf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.241
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.292
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.367
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Fried p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Carle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Markakis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|5
|8
|Arizona
|000
|200
|403—9
|12
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|140
|100—6
|10
|0
a-struck out for Fried in the 6th. b-hit by pitch for Ray in the 7th. c-walked for Hirano in the 9th. d-grounded out for Webb in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 11, Atlanta 6. 2B_Jones (6), Kelly 2 (5), Freeman (6), Camargo 2 (4), Swanson (2). HR_Walker (5), off Minter; Acuna Jr. (6), off Ray; Albies (2), off Lopez. RBIs_Jones 2 (10), Escobar 2 (8), Walker 2 (9), Flores (1), Ahmed (9), Kelly (6), Albies (3), Freeman (8), Acuna Jr. (14), Camargo 3 (10). CS_Swanson (1). S_Fried.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 7 (Marte, Walker, Kelly, Ray 2, Locastro 2); Atlanta 4 (Albies, Freeman, Swanson, Flowers). RISP_Arizona 5 for 13; Atlanta 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Ahmed, Flores, Escobar. LIDP_Flowers. GIDP_Peralta, Camargo.
DP_Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Flores, Walker), (Walker, Ahmed); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|6
|7
|5
|5
|4
|4
|100
|4.64
|Lopez
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|1.29
|Chafin
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.50
|Hirano, W, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|6.43
|Holland, S, 3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|0.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried
|6
|7
|2
|2
|1
|3
|98
|0.92
|Sobotka
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|20
|11.05
|Biddle
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|10
|3.12
|Jackson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|3.86
|Carle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|14
|9.64
|Minter, L, 0-2
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|17
|9.64
|Webb
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
Sobotka pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Biddle pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Hirano 1-0, Biddle 3-2, Jackson 3-2, Webb 2-2. HBP_Fried (Escobar), Sobotka 2 (Locastro,Jones).
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Stu Scheurwater.
T_3:36. A_22,407 (41,149).
