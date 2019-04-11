Listen Live Sports

Djangbaev 6th world weightlifting medalist to fail drug test

April 11, 2019 11:52 am
 
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Uzbekistan weightlifter Rustam Djangabaev has been suspended after failing a drug test, becoming the sixth medalist from last year’s world championships to do so.

The International Weightlifting Federation says Djangabaev, who won bronze in the top weight category at both the world championships and Asian Games in 2018, tested positive for artificial human growth hormone.

The IWF hasn’t said when Djangabaev took the drug test, which would determine whether his medal can be stripped.

November’s world championships have been followed by a rash of positive tests, including for three world champions, all from Thailand.

The International Olympic Committee kept weightlifting in the 2024 Olympics last month after the IWF vowed top lifters would face more testing.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

