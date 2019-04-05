Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 10, Rockies 6

April 5, 2019 8:15 pm
 
Los Angeles Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Hrnan 2b 4 1 0 0 Blckmon rf 5 0 3 0
Seager ss 4 1 2 1 Dahl lf 4 1 1 1
J.Trner 3b 5 1 2 1 Arenado 3b 3 1 1 2
Bllnger rf 4 2 1 3 Story ss 5 2 2 3
Pollock cf 5 2 2 0 McMahon 1b 3 0 0 0
Muncy 1b 4 1 3 3 Desmond cf 3 0 0 0
C.Tylor lf 2 0 0 0 Hampson 2b 2 0 0 0
Pderson ph-lf 3 0 0 0 Estevez p 0 0 0 0
Ru.Mrtn c 3 2 2 2 Tapia ph 1 0 1 0
Maeda p 2 0 1 0 Dunn p 0 0 0 0
Floro p 0 0 0 0 D.Jhnsn p 0 0 0 0
Freese ph 0 0 0 0 Rynolds ph 1 0 0 0
B.Stwrt p 0 0 0 0 B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0
Alxnder p 0 0 0 0 Wolters c 4 0 1 0
P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 Ty.Andr p 1 1 1 0
Verdugo ph 1 0 0 0 Valaika 2b 2 1 0 0
J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0
Y.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 10 13 10 Totals 34 6 10 6
Los Angeles 001 141 201—10
Colorado 001 000 302— 6

E_Arenado (1), Maeda (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, Colorado 2. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Colorado 8. 2B_J.Turner (1), Maeda (2). 3B_Muncy (1). HR_Bellinger (6), Muncy (2), Ru.Martin (1), Dahl (1), Story 2 (3). SF_Ru.Martin (1), Arenado (1). S_Maeda (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Maeda W,2-0 5 4 1 1 4 4
Floro 1 1 0 0 0 0
Stewart 2-3 3 3 3 1 1
Alexander 0 0 0 0 1 0
Baez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Kelly 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia 2-3 2 2 2 0 1
Colorado
Anderson L,0-2 4 9 6 6 3 2
Estevez 2 2 1 1 0 2
Dunn 2-3 2 2 2 2 1
Johnson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Shaw 1 0 1 0 1 0

Ty.Anderson pitched to 5 batters in the 5th

Alexander pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

WP_Stewart.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:52. A_48,404 (50,398).

