Dodgers 10, Rockies 6

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.370
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.185
|Turner 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Bellinger rf
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.417
|Pollock cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Muncy 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.208
|Taylor lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|a-Pederson ph-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.350
|Martin c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.417
|Maeda p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Freese ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Stewart p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Verdugo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.417
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|10
|13
|10
|6
|5
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Dahl lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.300
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.258
|Story ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.233
|McMahon 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.200
|Desmond cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.115
|Hampson 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.053
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Tapia ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Dunn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wolters c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Anderson p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Valaika 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|6
|7
|Los Angeles
|001
|141
|201—10
|13
|1
|Colorado
|001
|000
|302—
|6
|10
|1
a-struck out for Taylor in the 5th. b-singled for Estevez in the 6th. c-walked for Floro in the 7th. d-popped out for Johnson in the 8th. e-grounded out for Baez in the 9th.
E_Maeda (1), Arenado (1). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Colorado 8. 2B_Turner (1), Maeda (2). 3B_Muncy (1). HR_Muncy (2), off Anderson; Bellinger (6), off Anderson; Martin (1), off Estevez; Story (2), off Stewart; Dahl (1), off Garcia; Story (3), off Garcia. RBIs_Seager (4), Turner (7), Bellinger 3 (16), Muncy 3 (7), Martin 2 (2), Dahl (4), Arenado 2 (4), Story 3 (5). SF_Martin, Arenado. S_Maeda.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Hernandez, Turner, Bellinger); Colorado 3 (Story 2, Wolters). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 13; Colorado 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Pederson. LIDP_Muncy, Story. GIDP_Turner, Arenado.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Maeda, Hernandez, Muncy), (Muncy); Colorado 2 (Arenado, Hampson, McMahon), (Valaika, McMahon).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda, W, 2-0
|5
|4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|91
|3.09
|Floro
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Stewart
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|25
|18.00
|Alexander
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|0.00
|Baez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.60
|Kelly
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16.20
|Garcia
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|14.73
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 0-2
|4
|9
|6
|6
|3
|2
|82
|11.00
|Estevez
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|36
|5.40
|Dunn
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|25
|7.71
|Johnson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|7.36
|Shaw
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|19
|0.00
Anderson pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.
Alexander pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Baez 1-0, Estevez 1-0, Johnson 2-0. WP_Stewart.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:52. A_48,404 (50,398).
