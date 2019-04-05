Dodgers 10, Rockies 6

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .370 Seager ss 4 1 2 1 1 0 .185 Turner 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .233 Bellinger rf 4 2 1 3 1 0 .417 Pollock cf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .324 Muncy 1b 4 1 3 3 1 0 .208 Taylor lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .136 a-Pederson ph-lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .350 Martin c 3 2 2 2 1 0 .417 Maeda p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Freese ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .200 Stewart p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Verdugo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .417 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 37 10 13 10 6 5

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 5 0 3 0 0 0 .286 Dahl lf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .300 Arenado 3b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .258 Story ss 5 2 2 3 0 2 .233 McMahon 1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .200 Desmond cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .115 Hampson 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .053 Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Tapia ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .167 Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wolters c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .308 Anderson p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .333 Valaika 2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .000 Totals 34 6 10 6 6 7

Los Angeles 001 141 201—10 13 1 Colorado 001 000 302— 6 10 1

a-struck out for Taylor in the 5th. b-singled for Estevez in the 6th. c-walked for Floro in the 7th. d-popped out for Johnson in the 8th. e-grounded out for Baez in the 9th.

E_Maeda (1), Arenado (1). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Colorado 8. 2B_Turner (1), Maeda (2). 3B_Muncy (1). HR_Muncy (2), off Anderson; Bellinger (6), off Anderson; Martin (1), off Estevez; Story (2), off Stewart; Dahl (1), off Garcia; Story (3), off Garcia. RBIs_Seager (4), Turner (7), Bellinger 3 (16), Muncy 3 (7), Martin 2 (2), Dahl (4), Arenado 2 (4), Story 3 (5). SF_Martin, Arenado. S_Maeda.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Hernandez, Turner, Bellinger); Colorado 3 (Story 2, Wolters). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 13; Colorado 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Pederson. LIDP_Muncy, Story. GIDP_Turner, Arenado.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Maeda, Hernandez, Muncy), (Muncy); Colorado 2 (Arenado, Hampson, McMahon), (Valaika, McMahon).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Maeda, W, 2-0 5 4 1 1 4 4 91 3.09 Floro 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00 Stewart 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 25 18.00 Alexander 0 0 0 0 1 0 8 0.00 Baez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.60 Kelly 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 16.20 Garcia 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 18 14.73 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 0-2 4 9 6 6 3 2 82 11.00 Estevez 2 2 1 1 0 2 36 5.40 Dunn 2-3 2 2 2 2 1 25 7.71 Johnson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 7.36 Shaw 1 0 1 0 1 0 19 0.00

Anderson pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.

Alexander pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Baez 1-0, Estevez 1-0, Johnson 2-0. WP_Stewart.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:52. A_48,404 (50,398).

