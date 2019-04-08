Dodgers 12, Rockies 6

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 4 0 0 1 1 0 .250 Turner 3b 6 0 2 0 0 1 .300 Seager ss 4 2 2 0 2 1 .222 Pollock cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Bellinger rf 4 4 3 1 1 0 .455 Freese 1b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .250 a-Muncy ph-1b 2 1 1 2 1 0 .250 Hernandez 2b 3 2 1 2 1 1 .367 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Santana p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Barnes c 2 2 1 1 3 1 .421 Urias p 1 0 1 1 0 0 .500 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Taylor 2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .125 Totals 35 12 12 9 10 4

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 2 1 2 1 2 0 .300 Story ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .222 Wolters 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Arenado 3b 4 1 3 2 1 1 .282 Musgrave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dahl lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .343 Tapia lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .188 Reynolds 1b 2 0 0 1 1 2 .176 Desmond cf 5 0 0 1 0 1 .086 Iannetta c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .235 Hampson 2b-ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .083 Bettis p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Almonte p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Valaika ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .125 Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Fuentes ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Totals 34 6 10 6 5 8

Los Angeles 024 122 010—12 12 0 Colorado 003 002 001— 6 10 2

a-flied out for Freese in the 4th. b-singled for Estevez in the 6th. c-flied out for Shaw in the 8th.

E_Blackmon 2 (3). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Colorado 10. 2B_Seager 2 (2), Bellinger (2), Freese (2), Hernandez (2), Blackmon (3). 3B_Blackmon (1), Arenado (1), Tapia (1). HR_Muncy (3), off Estevez; Bellinger (7), off Shaw. RBIs_Pederson (6), Bellinger (18), Freese (3), Hernandez 2 (8), Barnes (5), Urias (1), Muncy 2 (10), Blackmon (4), Story (6), Arenado 2 (6), Reynolds (1), Desmond (3). SF_Pederson, Blackmon, Reynolds. S_Urias, Kelly.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Pederson, Turner, Seager, Muncy); Colorado 5 (Story, Desmond 3, Hampson). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 16; Colorado 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Hernandez, Tapia. GIDP_Pollock 2.

DP_Colorado 2 (Story, Hampson, Reynolds), (Hampson, Wolters, Reynolds).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urias 3 2-3 4 3 3 4 2 74 3.12 Kelly, W, 1-1 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 3 27 14.40 Ferguson 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.00 Santana 2 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 42 3.38 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bettis, L, 0-2 2 2-3 7 6 5 4 0 66 11.88 Almonte 1 2-3 1 3 2 2 1 37 10.80 Estevez 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 3 32 7.20 Shaw 2 1 1 1 2 0 37 1.42 Musgrave 1 0 0 0 2 0 27 4.91

Inherited runners-scored_Kelly 1-0, Ferguson 2-2, Almonte 1-0, Estevez 2-2. HBP_Ferguson (Story), Santana (Reynolds). WP_Estevez, Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_3:52. A_41,232 (50,398).

