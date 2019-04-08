Dodgers 12, Rockies 6

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Turner 3b
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Seager ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.222
|Pollock cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Bellinger rf
|4
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.455
|Freese 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Muncy ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.250
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.367
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Santana p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Barnes c
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|.421
|Urias p
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Taylor 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.125
|Totals
|35
|12
|12
|9
|10
|4
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.300
|Story ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Wolters 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.282
|Musgrave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dahl lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.343
|Tapia lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Reynolds 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.176
|Desmond cf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.086
|Iannetta c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Hampson 2b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Bettis p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Almonte p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Valaika ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Fuentes ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|5
|8
|Los Angeles
|024
|122
|010—12
|12
|0
|Colorado
|003
|002
|001—
|6
|10
|2
a-flied out for Freese in the 4th. b-singled for Estevez in the 6th. c-flied out for Shaw in the 8th.
E_Blackmon 2 (3). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Colorado 10. 2B_Seager 2 (2), Bellinger (2), Freese (2), Hernandez (2), Blackmon (3). 3B_Blackmon (1), Arenado (1), Tapia (1). HR_Muncy (3), off Estevez; Bellinger (7), off Shaw. RBIs_Pederson (6), Bellinger (18), Freese (3), Hernandez 2 (8), Barnes (5), Urias (1), Muncy 2 (10), Blackmon (4), Story (6), Arenado 2 (6), Reynolds (1), Desmond (3). SF_Pederson, Blackmon, Reynolds. S_Urias, Kelly.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Pederson, Turner, Seager, Muncy); Colorado 5 (Story, Desmond 3, Hampson). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 16; Colorado 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Hernandez, Tapia. GIDP_Pollock 2.
DP_Colorado 2 (Story, Hampson, Reynolds), (Hampson, Wolters, Reynolds).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urias
|3
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|2
|74
|3.12
|Kelly, W, 1-1
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|27
|14.40
|Ferguson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Santana
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|42
|3.38
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bettis, L, 0-2
|2
|2-3
|7
|6
|5
|4
|0
|66
|11.88
|Almonte
|1
|2-3
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|37
|10.80
|Estevez
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|32
|7.20
|Shaw
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|37
|1.42
|Musgrave
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|27
|4.91
Inherited runners-scored_Kelly 1-0, Ferguson 2-2, Almonte 1-0, Estevez 2-2. HBP_Ferguson (Story), Santana (Reynolds). WP_Estevez, Kelly.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_3:52. A_41,232 (50,398).
