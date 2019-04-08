Listen Live Sports

...

Dodgers 12, Rockies 6

April 8, 2019 12:45 am
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 4 0 0 1 1 0 .250
Turner 3b 6 0 2 0 0 1 .300
Seager ss 4 2 2 0 2 1 .222
Pollock cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Bellinger rf 4 4 3 1 1 0 .455
Freese 1b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .250
a-Muncy ph-1b 2 1 1 2 1 0 .250
Hernandez 2b 3 2 1 2 1 1 .367
Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Santana p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Barnes c 2 2 1 1 3 1 .421
Urias p 1 0 1 1 0 0 .500
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Taylor 2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .125
Totals 35 12 12 9 10 4
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 2 1 2 1 2 0 .300
Story ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .222
Wolters 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Arenado 3b 4 1 3 2 1 1 .282
Musgrave p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dahl lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .343
Tapia lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .188
Reynolds 1b 2 0 0 1 1 2 .176
Desmond cf 5 0 0 1 0 1 .086
Iannetta c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .235
Hampson 2b-ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .083
Bettis p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Almonte p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Valaika ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .125
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Fuentes ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Totals 34 6 10 6 5 8
Los Angeles 024 122 010—12 12 0
Colorado 003 002 001— 6 10 2

a-flied out for Freese in the 4th. b-singled for Estevez in the 6th. c-flied out for Shaw in the 8th.

E_Blackmon 2 (3). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Colorado 10. 2B_Seager 2 (2), Bellinger (2), Freese (2), Hernandez (2), Blackmon (3). 3B_Blackmon (1), Arenado (1), Tapia (1). HR_Muncy (3), off Estevez; Bellinger (7), off Shaw. RBIs_Pederson (6), Bellinger (18), Freese (3), Hernandez 2 (8), Barnes (5), Urias (1), Muncy 2 (10), Blackmon (4), Story (6), Arenado 2 (6), Reynolds (1), Desmond (3). SF_Pederson, Blackmon, Reynolds. S_Urias, Kelly.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Pederson, Turner, Seager, Muncy); Colorado 5 (Story, Desmond 3, Hampson). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 16; Colorado 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Hernandez, Tapia. GIDP_Pollock 2.

DP_Colorado 2 (Story, Hampson, Reynolds), (Hampson, Wolters, Reynolds).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urias 3 2-3 4 3 3 4 2 74 3.12
Kelly, W, 1-1 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 3 27 14.40
Ferguson 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.00
Santana 2 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 42 3.38
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bettis, L, 0-2 2 2-3 7 6 5 4 0 66 11.88
Almonte 1 2-3 1 3 2 2 1 37 10.80
Estevez 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 3 32 7.20
Shaw 2 1 1 1 2 0 37 1.42
Musgrave 1 0 0 0 2 0 27 4.91

Inherited runners-scored_Kelly 1-0, Ferguson 2-2, Almonte 1-0, Estevez 2-2. HBP_Ferguson (Story), Santana (Reynolds). WP_Estevez, Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_3:52. A_41,232 (50,398).

