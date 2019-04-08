Listen Live Sports

...

Dodgers 12, Rockies 6

April 8, 2019 12:45 am
 
< a min read
Los Angeles Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson lf 4 0 0 1 Blckmon rf 2 1 2 1
J.Trner 3b 6 0 2 0 Story ss 3 1 1 1
Seager ss 4 2 2 0 Wolters 2b 1 0 0 0
Pollock cf 5 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 1 3 2
Bllnger rf 4 4 3 1 Msgrave p 0 0 0 0
Freese 1b 2 1 1 1 Dahl lf 1 0 0 0
Muncy ph-1b 2 1 1 2 Tapia lf 3 1 1 0
K.Hrnan 2b 3 2 1 2 Rynolds 1b 2 0 0 1
Frguson p 0 0 0 0 Desmond cf 5 0 0 1
De.Sntn p 1 0 0 0 Innetta c 5 0 1 0
A.Brnes c 2 2 1 1 Hampson 2b-ss 4 1 1 0
J.Urias p 1 0 1 1 Bettis p 1 0 0 0
J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Almonte p 1 0 0 0
C.Tylor 2b 1 0 0 0 Estevez p 0 0 0 0
Valaika ph 1 1 1 0
B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0
Fuentes ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 12 12 9 Totals 34 6 10 6
Los Angeles 024 122 010—12
Colorado 003 002 001— 6

E_Blackmon 2 (3). DP_Colorado 2. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Colorado 10. 2B_Seager 2 (2), Bellinger (2), Freese (2), K.Hernandez (2), Blackmon (3). 3B_Blackmon (1), Arenado (1), Tapia (1). HR_Bellinger (7), Muncy (3). SF_Pederson (1), Blackmon (1), Reynolds (1). S_J.Urias (1), J.Kelly (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Urias 3 2-3 4 3 3 4 2
Kelly W,1-1 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 3
Ferguson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Santana 2 2-3 2 1 1 1 2
Colorado
Bettis L,0-2 2 2-3 7 6 5 4 0
Almonte 1 2-3 1 3 2 2 1
Estevez 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 3
Shaw 2 1 1 1 2 0
Musgrave 1 0 0 0 2 0

HBP_by Ferguson (Story), by Santana (Reynolds). WP_Estevez, Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_3:52. A_41,232 (50,398).

