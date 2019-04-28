Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 3, Pirates 1

April 28, 2019 12:22 am
 
Pittsburgh Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Frzer 2b 3 0 1 1 Pderson lf 3 0 1 2
Me.Cbrr rf 4 0 1 0 Frguson p 0 0 0 0
Crick p 0 0 0 0 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0
Kang 3b 3 0 0 0 K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0
Moran ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Seager ss 4 0 0 0
Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 4 0 1 0
Crvelli c 4 0 0 0 Bllnger rf 3 0 0 0
B.Rynld cf 4 0 1 0 Muncy 1b 4 1 2 0
P.Reyes lf 3 1 1 0 Verdugo cf 4 1 2 0
Shuck ph 1 0 0 0 C.Tylor 2b-lf 1 0 0 1
C.Tcker ss 2 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 3 1 1 0
Msgrove p 1 0 0 0 Kershaw p 2 0 0 0
Liriano p 0 0 0 0 K.Hrnan ph-2b 1 0 0 0
G.Plnco ph-rf 1 0 1 0
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 29 3 7 3
Pittsburgh 001 000 000—1
Los Angeles 000 000 30x—3

DP_Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_B.Reynolds (4). 3B_Pederson (2). SB_Bellinger (5). SF_C.Taylor (1). S_Musgrove (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Musgrove L,1-2 6 2-3 7 3 3 1 5
Liriano 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Crick 1 0 0 0 1 1
Los Angeles
Kershaw W,1-0 7 4 1 1 0 8
Ferguson 0 1 0 0 2 0
Baez H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jansen S,9-10 1 0 0 0 0 0

Ferguson pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Musgrove (Pederson).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Sean Barber; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:58. A_47,877 (56,000).

