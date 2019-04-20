Listen Live Sports

...

Dodgers 5, Brewers 3

April 20, 2019 12:14 am
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .227
b-Taylor ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .184
Seager ss 3 0 1 0 2 0 .243
Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .282
Bellinger 1b-rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .423
Pollock cf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .247
Muncy 2b-1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .250
Verdugo rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .362
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Freese ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .280
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Barnes c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .229
Stripling p 1 1 0 0 1 1 .125
Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hernandez 2b 1 1 1 3 1 0 .292
Totals 32 5 7 5 9 10
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .304
Yelich rf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .350
Moustakas 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .235
Grandal c 2 0 0 0 2 2 .339
Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .191
Thames 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .257
Gamel lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .263
Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hart p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Braun ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Chacin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500
a-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .153
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Perez ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .276
Totals 32 3 7 3 4 14
Los Angeles 011 000 030—5 7 0
Milwaukee 200 000 010—3 7 0

a-struck out for Chacin in the 5th. b-singled for Pederson in the 7th. c-walked for Baez in the 8th. d-grounded out for Hart in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 10, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Verdugo (4). HR_Hernandez (5), off Hader; Yelich (11), off Stripling; Thames (3), off Kelly. RBIs_Bellinger (25), Verdugo (13), Hernandez 3 (14), Yelich 2 (29), Thames (8). CS_Gamel (1). SF_Bellinger.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Bellinger 2, Pollock, Muncy, Barnes); Milwaukee 2 (Shaw, Arcia). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 8; Milwaukee 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Bellinger. GIDP_Turner, Shaw.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Barnes, Muncy), (Seager, Muncy, Bellinger); Milwaukee 1 (Shaw, Moustakas, Thames).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stripling 4 2-3 4 2 2 3 8 84 3.07
Alexander 1 2 0 0 1 0 21 1.08
Floro 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Baez, W, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.46
Kelly, H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 3 18 9.90
Jansen, S, 7-7 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.61
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chacin 5 5 2 2 3 5 94 5.92
Claudio 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 22 4.66
Guerra 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 14 1.50
Hader, L, 0-1 1 1 3 3 2 3 34 3.27
Wilson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 8.00
Hart 1 0 0 0 2 0 20 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 1-0, Floro 2-0, Baez 1-0, Guerra 1-0, Hader 3-0. HBP_Floro (Cain).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_3:47. A_36,776 (41,900).

