Dodgers 5, Brewers 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|b-Taylor ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.243
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Bellinger 1b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.423
|Pollock cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.247
|Muncy 2b-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.362
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Freese ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.229
|Stripling p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.125
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hernandez 2b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.292
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
|9
|10
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Yelich rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.350
|Moustakas 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.339
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Thames 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hart p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Braun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Chacin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|a-Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.153
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Perez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|4
|14
|Los Angeles
|011
|000
|030—5
|7
|0
|Milwaukee
|200
|000
|010—3
|7
|0
a-struck out for Chacin in the 5th. b-singled for Pederson in the 7th. c-walked for Baez in the 8th. d-grounded out for Hart in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 10, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Verdugo (4). HR_Hernandez (5), off Hader; Yelich (11), off Stripling; Thames (3), off Kelly. RBIs_Bellinger (25), Verdugo (13), Hernandez 3 (14), Yelich 2 (29), Thames (8). CS_Gamel (1). SF_Bellinger.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Bellinger 2, Pollock, Muncy, Barnes); Milwaukee 2 (Shaw, Arcia). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 8; Milwaukee 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Bellinger. GIDP_Turner, Shaw.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Barnes, Muncy), (Seager, Muncy, Bellinger); Milwaukee 1 (Shaw, Moustakas, Thames).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|84
|3.07
|Alexander
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|1.08
|Floro
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Baez, W, 1-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.46
|Kelly, H, 2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|18
|9.90
|Jansen, S, 7-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.61
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chacin
|5
|5
|2
|2
|3
|5
|94
|5.92
|Claudio
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|4.66
|Guerra
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|1.50
|Hader, L, 0-1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|3
|34
|3.27
|Wilson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8.00
|Hart
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|20
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 1-0, Floro 2-0, Baez 1-0, Guerra 1-0, Hader 3-0. HBP_Floro (Cain).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeff Kellogg.
T_3:47. A_36,776 (41,900).
