Dodgers 5, Giants 3

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duggar rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.217
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.048
|Parra lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Kratz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Holland p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|1
|5
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.435
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Freese 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.200
|Seager ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.130
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Bellinger rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.438
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.150
|Barnes c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Stripling p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Verdugo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.455
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Pederson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.412
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|5
|10
|San Francisco
|000
|300
|000—3
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|200
|000
|21x—5
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Dyson in the 7th. b-struck out for Alexander in the 7th. c-grounded out for Ferguson in the 8th.
LOB_San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Hernandez (1), Freese (1), Taylor (1), Barnes (1). HR_Duggar (1), off Stripling; Belt (2), off Stripling; Hernandez (3), off Holland. RBIs_Duggar (1), Belt 2 (5), Hernandez (6), Freese 2 (2), Bellinger (13), Taylor (2).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Holland 2); Los Angeles 3 (Seager 2, Taylor). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 1; Los Angeles 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Turner.
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Holland
|5
|3
|2
|2
|4
|7
|98
|5.00
|Dyson, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Moronta, L, 0-1, BS, 1-1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|26
|6.75
|Watson
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|3.38
|Melancon
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|6
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|87
|2.31
|Alexander, W, 1-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Ferguson, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Jansen, S, 3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Watson 1-0, Melancon 1-0. HBP_Stripling (Kratz). WP_Stripling, Watson.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:59. A_51,170 (56,000).
