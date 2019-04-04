Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 5, Giants 3

April 4, 2019 1:23 am
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Duggar rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .286
Panik 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .211
Longoria 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .261
Belt 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .217
Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .048
Parra lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .263
Kratz c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Holland p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 6 3 1 5
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .435
Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .200
Freese 1b 2 1 1 2 2 0 .200
Seager ss 2 0 0 0 2 0 .130
Pollock cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .310
Bellinger rf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .438
Taylor lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .150
Barnes c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .400
Stripling p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Verdugo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .455
Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Pederson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .412
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 5 7 5 5 10
San Francisco 000 300 000—3 6 0
Los Angeles 200 000 21x—5 7 0

a-grounded out for Dyson in the 7th. b-struck out for Alexander in the 7th. c-grounded out for Ferguson in the 8th.

LOB_San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Hernandez (1), Freese (1), Taylor (1), Barnes (1). HR_Duggar (1), off Stripling; Belt (2), off Stripling; Hernandez (3), off Holland. RBIs_Duggar (1), Belt 2 (5), Hernandez (6), Freese 2 (2), Bellinger (13), Taylor (2).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Holland 2); Los Angeles 3 (Seager 2, Taylor). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 1; Los Angeles 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Turner.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Holland 5 3 2 2 4 7 98 5.00
Dyson, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00
Moronta, L, 0-1, BS, 1-1 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 26 6.75
Watson 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 14 3.38
Melancon 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stripling 6 1-3 6 3 3 1 3 87 2.31
Alexander, W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00
Ferguson, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00
Jansen, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Watson 1-0, Melancon 1-0. HBP_Stripling (Kratz). WP_Stripling, Watson.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:59. A_51,170 (56,000).

