Dodgers 5, Giants 3

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Duggar rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .286 Panik 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .211 Longoria 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .261 Belt 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .217 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .048 Parra lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .263 Kratz c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Holland p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 3 6 3 1 5

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .435 Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .200 Freese 1b 2 1 1 2 2 0 .200 Seager ss 2 0 0 0 2 0 .130 Pollock cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .310 Bellinger rf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .438 Taylor lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .150 Barnes c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .400 Stripling p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Verdugo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .455 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Pederson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .412 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 5 7 5 5 10

San Francisco 000 300 000—3 6 0 Los Angeles 200 000 21x—5 7 0

a-grounded out for Dyson in the 7th. b-struck out for Alexander in the 7th. c-grounded out for Ferguson in the 8th.

LOB_San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Hernandez (1), Freese (1), Taylor (1), Barnes (1). HR_Duggar (1), off Stripling; Belt (2), off Stripling; Hernandez (3), off Holland. RBIs_Duggar (1), Belt 2 (5), Hernandez (6), Freese 2 (2), Bellinger (13), Taylor (2).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Holland 2); Los Angeles 3 (Seager 2, Taylor). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 1; Los Angeles 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Turner.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Holland 5 3 2 2 4 7 98 5.00 Dyson, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00 Moronta, L, 0-1, BS, 1-1 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 26 6.75 Watson 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 14 3.38 Melancon 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling 6 1-3 6 3 3 1 3 87 2.31 Alexander, W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00 Ferguson, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00 Jansen, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Watson 1-0, Melancon 1-0. HBP_Stripling (Kratz). WP_Stripling, Watson.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:59. A_51,170 (56,000).

