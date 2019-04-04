Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 5, Giants 3

April 4, 2019 1:23 am
 
San Francisco Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Duggar rf 4 1 1 1 K.Hrnan 2b 3 2 2 1
Panik 2b 4 0 1 0 J.Trner 3b 4 0 0 0
Lngoria 3b 4 1 1 0 Freese 1b 2 1 1 2
Belt 1b 4 1 1 2 Seager ss 2 0 0 0
B.Crwfr ss 4 0 1 0 Pollock cf 4 0 0 0
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 Bllnger rf 4 1 2 1
Parra lf 3 0 1 0 C.Tylor lf 4 0 1 1
Kratz c 2 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 4 1 1 0
D.Hllnd p 2 0 0 0 Strplng p 2 0 0 0
S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 Alxnder p 0 0 0 0
Sndoval ph 1 0 0 0 Verdugo ph 1 0 0 0
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 Frguson p 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 Pderson ph 1 0 0 0
Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 31 5 7 5
San Francisco 000 300 000—3
Los Angeles 200 000 21x—5

LOB_San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B_K.Hernandez (1), Freese (1), C.Taylor (1), A.Barnes (1). HR_Duggar (1), Belt (2), K.Hernandez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Holland 5 3 2 2 4 7
Dyson H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Moronta L,0-1 BS,1 2-3 2 2 2 1 1
Watson 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Melancon 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Stripling 6 1-3 6 3 3 1 3
Alexander W,1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Ferguson H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Stripling (Kratz). WP_Stripling, Watson.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:59. A_51,170 (56,000).

