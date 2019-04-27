Dodgers 6, Pirates 2

Pittsburgh Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Frzer 2b 4 1 1 0 Pderson lf 5 0 0 0 Me.Cbrr lf 4 0 1 0 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 G.Plnco rf 4 0 1 0 J.Trner 3b 4 1 3 0 Bell 1b 4 1 1 1 Bllnger rf 3 1 2 2 Kang 3b 4 0 1 0 Pollock cf 3 1 0 0 F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0 Muncy 1b 2 1 0 0 Crvelli c 4 0 2 0 Freese ph-1b 0 0 0 0 B.Rynld cf 4 0 1 0 K.Hrnan 2b 4 1 1 1 C.Tcker ss 4 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 4 1 2 3 Archer p 1 0 0 0 Ryu p 1 0 0 0 P.Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 Alxnder p 0 0 0 0 Kingham p 0 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0 Shuck ph 1 0 1 0 C.Tylor ph 1 0 1 0 Ri.Rdri p 0 0 0 0 Y.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Moran 3b 0 0 0 0 Totals 35 2 9 1 Totals 31 6 9 6

Pittsburgh 100 100 000—2 Los Angeles 210 300 00x—6

E_G.Polanco (1), Kingham (1). DP_Pittsburgh 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_B.Reynolds (3), A.Barnes (2). HR_Bell (6), Bellinger (13), A.Barnes (3). S_Ryu (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Pittsburgh Archer L,1-2 4 6 6 6 3 3 Kingham 2 0 0 0 1 3 Rodriguez 1 2 0 0 0 2 Vazquez 1 1 0 0 1 2 Los Angeles Ryu W,3-1 7 8 2 2 0 10 Alexander 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Floro 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:52. A_50,748 (56,000).

