Dodgers 6, Pirates 2

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Frazier 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .263 Cabrera lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .306 Polanco rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .313 Bell 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .282 Kang 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .176 Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cervelli c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .184 Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .438 Tucker ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .240 Archer p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111 a-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Kingham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Shuck ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .214 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Moran 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Totals 35 2 9 1 0 11

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .247 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Turner 3b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .272 Bellinger rf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .433 Pollock cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .232 Muncy 1b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .218 c-Freese ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .189 Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .238 Barnes c 4 1 2 3 0 1 .210 Ryu p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Taylor ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .175 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 6 9 6 5 10

Pittsburgh 100 100 000—2 9 2 Los Angeles 210 300 00x—6 9 0

a-struck out for Archer in the 5th. b-singled for Kingham in the 7th. c-walked for Muncy in the 8th. d-singled for Floro in the 8th.

E_Polanco (1), Kingham (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Reynolds (3), Barnes (2). HR_Bell (6), off Ryu; Bellinger (13), off Archer; Barnes (3), off Archer. RBIs_Bell (18), Bellinger 2 (33), Hernandez (15), Barnes 3 (8). S_Ryu.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Archer 2); Los Angeles 4 (Pederson, Seager, Pollock, Muncy). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 3; Los Angeles 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Polanco. LIDP_Bellinger. GIDP_Polanco.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Bell); Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Seager).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Archer, L, 1-2 4 6 6 6 3 3 88 4.33 Kingham 2 0 0 0 1 3 29 4.35 Rodriguez 1 2 0 0 0 2 24 3.75 Vazquez 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 0.00 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu, W, 3-1 7 8 2 2 0 10 105 2.96 Alexander 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.48 Floro 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 5.68

Inherited runners-scored_Floro 1-0. PB_Cervelli (4).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:52. A_50,748 (56,000).

