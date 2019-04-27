Dodgers 6, Pirates 2

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Cabrera lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.282
|Kang 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cervelli c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.438
|Tucker ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.240
|Archer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|a-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Kingham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Shuck ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Moran 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|1
|0
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Bellinger rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.433
|Pollock cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.232
|Muncy 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|c-Freese ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.189
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|Barnes c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.210
|Ryu p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Taylor ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|6
|5
|10
|Pittsburgh
|100
|100
|000—2
|9
|2
|Los Angeles
|210
|300
|00x—6
|9
|0
a-struck out for Archer in the 5th. b-singled for Kingham in the 7th. c-walked for Muncy in the 8th. d-singled for Floro in the 8th.
E_Polanco (1), Kingham (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Reynolds (3), Barnes (2). HR_Bell (6), off Ryu; Bellinger (13), off Archer; Barnes (3), off Archer. RBIs_Bell (18), Bellinger 2 (33), Hernandez (15), Barnes 3 (8). S_Ryu.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Archer 2); Los Angeles 4 (Pederson, Seager, Pollock, Muncy). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 3; Los Angeles 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Polanco. LIDP_Bellinger. GIDP_Polanco.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Bell); Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Seager).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer, L, 1-2
|4
|6
|6
|6
|3
|3
|88
|4.33
|Kingham
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|29
|4.35
|Rodriguez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|3.75
|Vazquez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, W, 3-1
|7
|8
|2
|2
|0
|10
|105
|2.96
|Alexander
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.48
|Floro
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|5.68
Inherited runners-scored_Floro 1-0. PB_Cervelli (4).
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:52. A_50,748 (56,000).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.