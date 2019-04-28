Dodgers 7, Pirates 6

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.253
|Cabrera lf
|5
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.333
|1-Musgrove pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.280
|Kang 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Diaz c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Tucker ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Reyes cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.139
|c-Shuck ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Williams p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|a-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kela p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Moran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|2
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.255
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.256
|Bellinger 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.427
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Urias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|b-Freese ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Martin c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Hill p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Taylor 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.169
|Totals
|32
|7
|10
|7
|2
|7
|Pittsburgh
|140
|000
|010—6
|9
|1
|Los Angeles
|100
|130
|20x—7
|10
|2
a-singled for Williams in the 7th. b-struck out for Urias in the 8th. c-struck out for Reyes in the 9th. d-grounded out for Kela in the 9th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.
E_Bell (2), Muncy (2), Verdugo (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Cabrera (5), Bell (7), Seager (8). 3B_Hernandez (1). HR_Cabrera (2), off Hill; Cabrera (3), off Hill; Bellinger (14), off Williams. RBIs_Frazier (5), Cabrera 3 (7), Bell (19), Reyes (3), Seager 2 (9), Muncy 2 (16), Bellinger 3 (36). SF_Bellinger. S_Williams, Hill.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Polanco 2, Kang, Tucker); Los Angeles 3 (Pollock, Verdugo, Martin). RISP_Pittsburgh 4 for 10; Los Angeles 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Frazier. GIDP_Pederson.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Kang, Tucker, Bell).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams
|6
|8
|5
|5
|1
|6
|101
|3.38
|Rodriguez, L, 0-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|20
|4.38
|Liriano
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Kela
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.06
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill
|6
|5
|5
|1
|0
|6
|85
|1.50
|Urias, W, 2-1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|47
|3.42
|Jansen, S, 10-11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|3.07
Inherited runners-scored_Liriano 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:07. A_52,875 (56,000).
