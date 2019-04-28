Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Dodgers 7, Pirates 6

April 28, 2019
 
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Frazier 2b 4 0 0 1 1 1 .253
Cabrera lf 5 3 4 3 0 0 .333
1-Musgrove pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Polanco rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .286
Bell 1b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .280
Kang 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .160
Diaz c 4 1 0 0 0 0 .083
Tucker ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .226
Reyes cf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .139
c-Shuck ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Williams p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111
a-Reynolds ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .429
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kela p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Moran ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Totals 36 6 9 6 2 11
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 3 2 0 0 1 1 .241
Seager ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .255
Muncy 3b 4 0 3 2 0 1 .256
Bellinger 1b 3 1 2 3 0 1 .427
Pollock cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Verdugo rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Hernandez 2b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .250
Urias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
b-Freese ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .184
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Martin c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .316
Hill p 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Taylor 2b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .169
Totals 32 7 10 7 2 7
Pittsburgh 140 000 010—6 9 1
Los Angeles 100 130 20x—7 10 2

a-singled for Williams in the 7th. b-struck out for Urias in the 8th. c-struck out for Reyes in the 9th. d-grounded out for Kela in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.

E_Bell (2), Muncy (2), Verdugo (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Cabrera (5), Bell (7), Seager (8). 3B_Hernandez (1). HR_Cabrera (2), off Hill; Cabrera (3), off Hill; Bellinger (14), off Williams. RBIs_Frazier (5), Cabrera 3 (7), Bell (19), Reyes (3), Seager 2 (9), Muncy 2 (16), Bellinger 3 (36). SF_Bellinger. S_Williams, Hill.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Polanco 2, Kang, Tucker); Los Angeles 3 (Pollock, Verdugo, Martin). RISP_Pittsburgh 4 for 10; Los Angeles 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Frazier. GIDP_Pederson.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Kang, Tucker, Bell).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Williams 6 8 5 5 1 6 101 3.38
Rodriguez, L, 0-2 1-3 1 2 1 1 0 20 4.38
Liriano 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Kela 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 5.06
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill 6 5 5 1 0 6 85 1.50
Urias, W, 2-1 2 3 1 1 1 3 47 3.42
Jansen, S, 10-11 1 1 0 0 1 2 20 3.07

Inherited runners-scored_Liriano 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:07. A_52,875 (56,000).

