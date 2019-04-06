Dodgers 7, Rockies 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Jansen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Seager ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Turner 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Bellinger 1b-rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.425
|Pollock cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.324
|Muncy 2b-1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.231
|Verdugo rf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.438
|Barnes c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.412
|Buehler p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Taylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hernandez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.370
|Totals
|31
|7
|11
|7
|3
|9
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Story ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Dahl lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.353
|Desmond cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Reynolds 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Valaika 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|c-Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Gray p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dunn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Fuentes ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Musgrave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Hampson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.050
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|4
|6
|Los Angeles
|000
|202
|102—7
|11
|0
|Colorado
|000
|100
|010—2
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Baez in the 7th. b-singled for Oh in the 8th. c-grounded out for Valaika in the 9th. d-struck out for Musgrave in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 5, Colorado 7. 2B_Bellinger (1), Reynolds (1). 3B_Bellinger (1), Verdugo (1). HR_Verdugo (2), off Gray; Dahl (2), off Buehler. RBIs_Bellinger (17), Pollock 2 (8), Muncy (8), Verdugo 2 (6), Barnes (4), Dahl 2 (6). CS_Pollock (1). SF_Pollock, Muncy, Barnes. S_Buehler.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Pederson, Turner); Colorado 3 (Blackmon, Desmond, Hampson). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 4; Colorado 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Tapia. GIDP_Bellinger, Verdugo, Desmond.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Seager, Bellinger); Colorado 2 (Valaika, Story, Reynolds), (Valaika, Story, Reynolds).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler, W, 1-0
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|79
|6.75
|Baez, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|3.00
|Garcia
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|13.50
|Ferguson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0.00
|Floro, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Jansen, S, 4-4
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.00
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 0-2
|6
|8
|5
|5
|2
|4
|92
|5.68
|Johnson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|6.23
|Dunn
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6.75
|Oh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.00
|Musgrave
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|30
|6.75
Gray pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Garcia pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Ferguson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Ferguson 1-0, Floro 2-1, Jansen 2-0. HBP_Gray (Turner). WP_Musgrave.
Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:19. A_47,880 (50,398).
