Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers 7, Rockies 2

April 6, 2019 11:56 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .292
Jansen p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Seager ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .188
Turner 3b 4 2 3 0 0 1 .294
Bellinger 1b-rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .425
Pollock cf 3 0 1 2 0 1 .324
Muncy 2b-1b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .231
Verdugo rf-lf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .438
Barnes c 2 0 1 1 1 0 .412
Buehler p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .130
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hernandez 2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .370
Totals 31 7 11 7 3 9
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .263
Story ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .212
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Dahl lf 4 1 3 2 0 0 .353
Desmond cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .100
Reynolds 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200
Valaika 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
c-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Wolters c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Gray p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Fuentes ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000
Musgrave p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Hampson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .050
Totals 32 2 6 2 4 6
Los Angeles 000 202 102—7 11 0
Colorado 000 100 010—2 6 0

a-grounded out for Baez in the 7th. b-singled for Oh in the 8th. c-grounded out for Valaika in the 9th. d-struck out for Musgrave in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 5, Colorado 7. 2B_Bellinger (1), Reynolds (1). 3B_Bellinger (1), Verdugo (1). HR_Verdugo (2), off Gray; Dahl (2), off Buehler. RBIs_Bellinger (17), Pollock 2 (8), Muncy (8), Verdugo 2 (6), Barnes (4), Dahl 2 (6). CS_Pollock (1). SF_Pollock, Muncy, Barnes. S_Buehler.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Pederson, Turner); Colorado 3 (Blackmon, Desmond, Hampson). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 4; Colorado 1 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Tapia. GIDP_Bellinger, Verdugo, Desmond.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Seager, Bellinger); Colorado 2 (Valaika, Story, Reynolds), (Valaika, Story, Reynolds).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler, W, 1-0 5 3 1 1 2 4 79 6.75
Baez, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 3.00
Garcia 1 1 1 1 0 0 19 13.50
Ferguson 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 0.00
Floro, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 0.00
Jansen, S, 4-4 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 19 0.00
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, L, 0-2 6 8 5 5 2 4 92 5.68
Johnson 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 6.23
Dunn 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 6.75
Oh 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.00
Musgrave 1 2 2 2 1 3 30 6.75

Gray pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Garcia pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Ferguson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ferguson 1-0, Floro 2-1, Jansen 2-0. HBP_Gray (Turner). WP_Musgrave.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:19. A_47,880 (50,398).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
4|18 Federal Contracting Network
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guardsman works on his UAS pre-flight

Today in History

1972: Apollo 16 launches from Kennedy Space Center

Get our daily newsletter.