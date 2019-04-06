Dodgers 7, Rockies 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .292 Jansen p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Seager ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .188 Turner 3b 4 2 3 0 0 1 .294 Bellinger 1b-rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .425 Pollock cf 3 0 1 2 0 1 .324 Muncy 2b-1b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .231 Verdugo rf-lf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .438 Barnes c 2 0 1 1 1 0 .412 Buehler p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .130 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hernandez 2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .370 Totals 31 7 11 7 3 9

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .263 Story ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .212 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Dahl lf 4 1 3 2 0 0 .353 Desmond cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .100 Reynolds 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200 Valaika 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 c-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Wolters c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Gray p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Fuentes ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000 Musgrave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Hampson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .050 Totals 32 2 6 2 4 6

Los Angeles 000 202 102—7 11 0 Colorado 000 100 010—2 6 0

a-grounded out for Baez in the 7th. b-singled for Oh in the 8th. c-grounded out for Valaika in the 9th. d-struck out for Musgrave in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 5, Colorado 7. 2B_Bellinger (1), Reynolds (1). 3B_Bellinger (1), Verdugo (1). HR_Verdugo (2), off Gray; Dahl (2), off Buehler. RBIs_Bellinger (17), Pollock 2 (8), Muncy (8), Verdugo 2 (6), Barnes (4), Dahl 2 (6). CS_Pollock (1). SF_Pollock, Muncy, Barnes. S_Buehler.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Pederson, Turner); Colorado 3 (Blackmon, Desmond, Hampson). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 4; Colorado 1 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Tapia. GIDP_Bellinger, Verdugo, Desmond.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Seager, Bellinger); Colorado 2 (Valaika, Story, Reynolds), (Valaika, Story, Reynolds).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler, W, 1-0 5 3 1 1 2 4 79 6.75 Baez, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 3.00 Garcia 1 1 1 1 0 0 19 13.50 Ferguson 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 0.00 Floro, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 0.00 Jansen, S, 4-4 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 19 0.00 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 0-2 6 8 5 5 2 4 92 5.68 Johnson 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 6.23 Dunn 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 6.75 Oh 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.00 Musgrave 1 2 2 2 1 3 30 6.75

Gray pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Garcia pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Ferguson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ferguson 1-0, Floro 2-1, Jansen 2-0. HBP_Gray (Turner). WP_Musgrave.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:19. A_47,880 (50,398).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.