Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers’ Bellinger leaves after hit on knee by pitch

April 15, 2019 11:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger was drilled on the right kneecap by a pitch in the third inning, forcing the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder out of the game.

Cincinnati’s Luis Castillo uncorked a 95 mph fastball that struck Bellinger and knocked him down Monday night.

Fans booed while Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and a trainer rushed out to check on Bellinger. Eventually, he got up and hobbled to first base.

Castillo paused for a while in an attempt to catch Bellinger’s eye at first and signal an apology. Bellinger stayed at first until the inning ended two outs later. He was replaced by Alex Verdugo in right.

Advertisement

Bellinger leads the National League with nine homers, 22 runs, 22 RBIs and a .424 batting average.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|24 GSA, NTSB, HUD, DHS, FAA, Dept. of...
4|24 Acquisition Modernization & the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in free jump exercise

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established

Get our daily newsletter.