The Associated Press
 
Dolly Parton makes NASCAR debut as sponsor at Bristol

April 5, 2019 8:30 pm
 
BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Reddick had his own “Hello, Dolly” moment when he saw his pink and white race car at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The reigning Xfinity Series champion is piloting a Chevrolet at Bristol covered with country music icon Dolly Parton’s face and her signature butterfly logo. The No. 2 car features Parton-owned ventures including Dolly Records, the Dollywood theme park, Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction and the upcoming Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show.

“Dolly is an icon and has had a lot of success in her career, which is something I admire while trying to build my own success in NASCAR,” said Reddick.

“Hopefully, we can take Dolly and the No. 2 Camaro to Victory Lane this weekend in her home state of Tennessee. I think that would be really special for everyone who is a fan of hers.”

Reddick races Parton’s car Saturday.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing

