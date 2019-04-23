Listen Live Sports

Drew Smyly sidelined by nerve tightness in pitching arm

April 23, 2019 8:54 pm
 
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Texas Rangers placed left-hander Drew Smyly on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of nerve tightness in his pitching arm, pausing his return from elbow surgery that caused him to miss the past two seasons.

Smyly, who turns 30 in June, is 0-2 with a 7.80 ERA in four starts this season. He had surgery on July 6, 2017.

Manager Chris Woodward said he expects Smyly to miss one or two starts. The roster move is retroactive to Saturday; Smyly had been scheduled to pitch against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

Smyly becomes the second Texas pitcher who had Tommy John surgery to miss time already this season. Right-hander Edinson Vólquez strained his right elbow and was put on the injured list on April 5.

Right-hander Wei-Chieh Huang was recalled from Double-A Frisco.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

