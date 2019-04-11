Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Duke’s Cam Reddish turns pro, hires agent

April 11, 2019 6:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Cam Reddish is the latest Duke freshman to leave school for the NBA draft.

Reddish announced his decision on his verified Instagram page Thursday, one day after teammate RJ Barrett said he was entering the draft. School spokesman Mike DeGeorge says Reddish has hired an agent.

Reddish averaged 13.5 points and hit 33 percent of his 3-pointers, with several coming in clutch situations. That includes one with 0.8 seconds remaining to lift Duke past Florida State in January.

Reddish is widely projected as a lottery pick.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

His decision leaves AP player of the year Zion Williamson as the last Duke freshman starter yet to announce his plans for next season. Point guard Tre Jones said earlier this week he would return for his sophomore year.

____

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.