Dynamo-Galaxy, Sums

April 20, 2019 1:22 am
 
Houston 0 1—1
Los Angeles 1 1—2

First half_1, Los Angeles, Ibrahimovic, 7 (penalty kick), 31st minute.

Second half_2, Houston, Elis, 4 (penalty kick), 53rd; 3, Los Angeles, Polenta, 1 (dos Santos), 88th.

Goalies_Houston, Joe Willis, Tyler Deric; Los Angeles, David Bingham, Matt Lampson.

Yellow Cards_Houston, DeLaGarza, 29th; Vera, 47th; Elis, 85th.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson; Chris Elliott; Alex Chilowicz. 4th Official_Guido Gonzales Jr.

A_21,503.

Lineups

Los Angeles_David Bingham; Julian Araujo, Diego Polenta, Jorgen Skjelvik, Daniel Steres; Joe Corona (Servando Carrasco, 87th), Sebastian Lletget, Jonathan dos Santos; Romain Alessandrini (Emmanuel Boateng, 16th), Uriel Antuna, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Houston_Joe Willis; A.J. DeLaGarza, Maynor Figueroa, Adam Lundqvist, Kiki Struna; Boniek Garcia (Marlon Hairston, 83rd), Tomas Martinez (Juan Cabezas, 79th), Tommy McNamara (Memo Rodriguez, 70th), Matias Vera; Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas.

