The Associated Press
 
Earthquakes-Dynamo, Sums

April 13, 2019 6:31 pm
 
San Jose 0 1—1
Houston 0 2—2

First half_None.

Second half_1, Houston, Elis, 3 (Manotas), 52nd minute; 2, San Jose, Yueill, 1 (Salinas), 56th; 3, Houston, Martinez, 1 (Manotas), 60th.

Goalies_San Jose, Daniel Vega, Andrew Tarbell; Houston, Joe Willis, Tyler Deric.

Yellow Cards_Houston, Figueroa, 30th; Elis, 53rd; Lundqvist, 69th. San Jose, Thompson, 28th; Godoy, 34th.

Red Cards_San Jose, Lopez, 87th.

Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner; Ian McKay; Caleb Mendez. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A_14,476.

Lineups

Houston_Joe Willis; A.J. DeLaGarza, Maynor Figueroa, Adam Lundqvist, Kiki Struna; Boniek Garcia, Tomas Martinez (Darwin Ceren, 80th), Matias Vera (Juan Cabezas, 89th); Alberth Elis, Marlon Hairston (Tommy McNamara, 64th), Mauro Manotas.

San Jose_Daniel Vega; Harold Cummings, Marcos Lopez; Magnus Eriksson, Anibal Godoy, Florian Jungwirth, Shea Salinas (Vako Qazaishvili, 59th), Tommy Thompson (Nick Lima, 88th), Jackson Yueill (Chris Wondolowski, 70th); Cristian Espinoza, Danny Hoesen.

