Earthquakes-Sounders, Sums

April 25, 2019 12:50 am
 
San Jose 1 1—2
Seattle 0 2—2

First half_1, San Jose, Salinas, 3 (Eriksson), 34th minute.

Second half_2, San Jose, Salinas, 4 (Espinoza), 53rd; 3, Seattle, Leerdam, 3 (Kee-Hee), 65th; 4, Seattle, Shipp, 2 (Lodeiro), 67th.

Goalies_San Jose, Daniel Vega, Andrew Tarbell; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith.

Yellow Cards_San Jose, Hoesen, 70th; Luis Felipe, 87th; Wondolowski, 90th. Seattle, Bwana, 37th; Lodeiro, 78th.

Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_Chris Wattam; Jeff Hosking; Guido Gonzales Jr. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

A_37,722.

Lineups

San Jose_Daniel Vega; Harold Cummings, Nick Lima; Magnus Eriksson (Vako Qazaishvili, 75th), Judson (Luis Felipe, 79th), Florian Jungwirth, Paul Marie, Shea Salinas, Jackson Yueill; Cristian Espinoza, Danny Hoesen (Chris Wondolowski, 86th).

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Handwalla Bwana, Kim Kee-Hee, Kelvin Leerdam, Chad Marshall, Nouhou Tolo (Brad Smith, 56th); Victor Rodriguez (Henry Wingo, 64th), Cristian Roldan, Gustav Svensson (Harry Shipp, 57th); Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris.

