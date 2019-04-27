Ebobisse breaks tie, Timbers beat Toronto FC 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse broke a tie on a diving header in the 70th minute in the Portland Timbers’ 2-1 victory over Toronto FC in windy conditions Saturday.

Bill Tuiloma tied it for Portland (2-5-1) in the 22nd minute on a volley off a corner kick. The Timbers won for the first time at BMO Field.

Jonathan Osorio opened the scoring for Toronto (4-2-1) in the 20th.

ATLANTA UNITED 1, RAPIDS 1

Advertisement

ATLANTA (AP) — Julian Gressel scored in the 74th minute and Atlanta beat Colorado for the defending MLS Cup champion’s first home victory of the season.

Brad Guzan had three saves for his second shutout of the year for United (2-3-2).

The Rapids (0-7-2) have lost six straight.

RED BULLS 1, FC CINCINNATI 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Connor Lade scored in the 38th minute and New York beat expansion FC Cincinnati to snap a five-game winless streak.

Luis Robles had his first shutout of the season and 64th overall to help New York (2-4-2) win for the 100th time at Red Bull Arena. FC Cincinnati (2-5-2) was shut out for the third straight game, extending its scoreless drought to 341 minutes.

DYNAMO 2, CREW 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Mauro Manotas and Tomás Martínez scored in Houston’s victory over Columbus.

Manotas scored in the third minute. Alberth Elis stole Lalas Abubakar’s back pass, dribbled up the right channel and sent in a wide cross that Manotas finished with a heel flick. Martínez powered home a left-footed strike from the top of the area to make it 2-0 in the 55th minute for the Dynamo (5-1-1). Houston bounced back from its first loss of the season and set a franchise mark for its best start after seven games.

The Crew (4-5-1) dropped their fourth in a row.

REVOLUTION 4, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 4, TIE

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Krisztián Németh scored twice and Sporting Kansas City rallied to tie New England.

Felipe Gutiérrez scored from the top of the 6-yard box to get Sporting KC (2-3-2) to 4-3 in the 70th minute and Németh capped the scoring in the 83rd minute, heading home Johnny Russell’s corner.

The Revolution’s Brandon Bye was sent off in the 55th minute for denying Gerso’s breakaway. Gerso drew a penalty three minutes later and Felipe Gutiérrez converted in the 60th minute to pull Sporting to 3-2.

Juan Fernando Caicedo scored twice and DeJuan Jones and Juan Agudelo added goals for the Revolution (3-6-1).

UNION 1, WHITECAPS 1, TIE

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Polish striker Kacper Przybylko scored his first MLS goal to pull Philadelphia even in the 66th minute in the tie with Vancouver.

Making his first start for the Union (4-3-2), Przybylko got past defenders Doniel Henry and Erik Godoy and beat goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau with a low shot. Philadelphia’s Matt Freese made four saves, allowing only Henry’s goal in the 41st minute. Crepeau made two saves for Vancouver (1-5-3).

ORLANDO CITY 1, NEW YORK CITY FC 1, TIE

NEW YORK (AP) — Héber Araújo dos Santos scored in the 51st minute to help New York City FC tie Orlando City.

Nani scored for Orlando City (3-3-3) in the 18th minute. NYCFC is 2-1-6.

EARTHQUAKES 0, FC DALLAS 0, TIE

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Daniel Vega had four saves for his second shutout of the season in San Jose’s scoreless draw with FC Dallas.

Jesse Gonzalez had two saves for FC Dallas (5-2-2) for his second shutout of the season. The Earthquakes (2-5-2) had a 13-11 edge in shots.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.