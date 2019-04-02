Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

April 2, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
y-Newfoundland 69 43 20 4 2 92 250 196
x-Adirondack 69 37 24 5 3 82 226 206
Manchester 69 36 29 2 2 76 221 225
Brampton 69 35 28 5 1 76 234 209
Maine 68 35 30 2 1 73 210 233
Reading 69 31 28 4 6 72 216 224
Worcester 68 30 28 6 4 70 182 211
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
y-Florida 70 48 16 5 1 102 270 178
x-Orlando 69 39 25 4 1 83 241 231
x-Jacksonville 70 36 30 2 2 76 195 209
South Carolina 70 33 31 5 1 72 213 218
Atlanta 69 31 28 7 3 72 190 200
Norfolk 69 26 35 5 3 60 207 264
Greenville 69 23 40 3 3 52 178 243
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
y-Cincinnati 69 49 12 5 3 106 274 168
x-Toledo 68 38 21 6 3 85 224 209
Fort Wayne 68 33 25 4 6 76 217 236
Kalamazoo 69 35 29 2 3 75 225 243
Wheeling 69 31 29 6 3 71 230 225
Indy 69 33 32 2 2 70 218 237
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Tulsa 69 40 23 4 2 86 224 191
x-Idaho 69 40 24 3 2 85 232 192
x-Utah 69 35 25 4 5 79 221 209
x-Kansas City 70 35 30 3 2 75 228 225
Rapid City 70 29 32 5 4 67 165 219
Wichita 68 26 31 8 3 63 210 246
Allen 70 25 39 4 2 56 207 261

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando 2, Jacksonville 0

Kansas City 4, Tulsa 3

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

