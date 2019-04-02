|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Newfoundland
|69
|43
|20
|4
|2
|92
|250
|196
|x-Adirondack
|69
|37
|24
|5
|3
|82
|226
|206
|Manchester
|69
|36
|29
|2
|2
|76
|221
|225
|Brampton
|69
|35
|28
|5
|1
|76
|234
|209
|Maine
|68
|35
|30
|2
|1
|73
|210
|233
|Reading
|69
|31
|28
|4
|6
|72
|216
|224
|Worcester
|68
|30
|28
|6
|4
|70
|182
|211
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Florida
|70
|48
|16
|5
|1
|102
|270
|178
|x-Orlando
|69
|39
|25
|4
|1
|83
|241
|231
|x-Jacksonville
|70
|36
|30
|2
|2
|76
|195
|209
|South Carolina
|70
|33
|31
|5
|1
|72
|213
|218
|Atlanta
|69
|31
|28
|7
|3
|72
|190
|200
|Norfolk
|69
|26
|35
|5
|3
|60
|207
|264
|Greenville
|69
|23
|40
|3
|3
|52
|178
|243
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Cincinnati
|69
|49
|12
|5
|3
|106
|274
|168
|x-Toledo
|68
|38
|21
|6
|3
|85
|224
|209
|Fort Wayne
|68
|33
|25
|4
|6
|76
|217
|236
|Kalamazoo
|69
|35
|29
|2
|3
|75
|225
|243
|Wheeling
|69
|31
|29
|6
|3
|71
|230
|225
|Indy
|69
|33
|32
|2
|2
|70
|218
|237
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Tulsa
|69
|40
|23
|4
|2
|86
|224
|191
|x-Idaho
|69
|40
|24
|3
|2
|85
|232
|192
|x-Utah
|69
|35
|25
|4
|5
|79
|221
|209
|x-Kansas City
|70
|35
|30
|3
|2
|75
|228
|225
|Rapid City
|70
|29
|32
|5
|4
|67
|165
|219
|Wichita
|68
|26
|31
|8
|3
|63
|210
|246
|Allen
|70
|25
|39
|4
|2
|56
|207
|261
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
y-Clinched Division
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Orlando 2, Jacksonville 0
Kansas City 4, Tulsa 3
Greenville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.
Manchester at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
