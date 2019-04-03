All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA y-Newfoundland 69 43 20 4 2 92 250 196 x-Adirondack 69 37 24 5 3 82 226 206 Manchester 70 37 29 2 2 78 225 228 Brampton 69 35 28 5 1 76 234 209 Reading 70 32 28 4 6 74 220 225 Maine 69 35 31 2 1 73 211 237 Worcester 69 30 28 7 4 71 185 215 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA y-Florida 70 48 16 5 1 102 270 178 x-Orlando 69 39 25 4 1 83 241 231 x-Jacksonville 70 36 30 2 2 76 195 209 South Carolina 70 33 31 5 1 72 213 218 Atlanta 69 31 28 7 3 72 190 200 Norfolk 70 26 35 6 3 61 211 269 Greenville 70 24 40 3 3 54 183 247 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA y-Cincinnati 69 49 12 5 3 106 274 168 x-Toledo 68 38 21 6 3 85 224 209 Fort Wayne 69 33 26 4 6 76 220 241 Kalamazoo 69 35 29 2 3 75 225 243 Indy 70 34 32 2 2 72 223 240 Wheeling 69 31 29 6 3 71 230 225 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Tulsa 69 40 23 4 2 86 224 191 x-Idaho 69 40 24 3 2 85 232 192 x-Utah 69 35 25 4 5 79 221 209 x-Kansas City 70 35 30 3 2 75 228 225 Rapid City 70 29 32 5 4 67 165 219 Wichita 68 26 31 8 3 63 210 246 Allen 70 25 39 4 2 56 207 261

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando 2, Jacksonville 0

Kansas City 4, Tulsa 3

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville 5, Norfolk 4, OT

Reading 4, Maine 1

Manchester 4, Worcester 3, OT

Indy 5, Fort Wayne 3

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Brampton at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

