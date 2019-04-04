|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Newfoundland
|69
|43
|20
|4
|2
|92
|250
|196
|x-Adirondack
|69
|37
|24
|5
|3
|82
|226
|206
|Manchester
|70
|37
|29
|2
|2
|78
|225
|228
|Brampton
|69
|35
|28
|5
|1
|76
|234
|209
|Reading
|70
|32
|28
|4
|6
|74
|220
|225
|Maine
|69
|35
|31
|2
|1
|73
|211
|237
|Worcester
|69
|30
|28
|7
|4
|71
|185
|215
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Florida
|70
|48
|16
|5
|1
|102
|270
|178
|x-Orlando
|70
|40
|25
|4
|1
|85
|244
|233
|x-Jacksonville
|70
|36
|30
|2
|2
|76
|195
|209
|Atlanta
|70
|31
|28
|8
|3
|73
|192
|203
|South Carolina
|70
|33
|31
|5
|1
|72
|213
|218
|Norfolk
|70
|26
|35
|6
|3
|61
|211
|269
|Greenville
|70
|24
|40
|3
|3
|54
|183
|247
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Cincinnati
|70
|50
|12
|5
|3
|108
|277
|170
|x-Toledo
|69
|38
|22
|6
|3
|85
|226
|212
|x-Kalamazoo
|70
|36
|29
|2
|3
|77
|227
|244
|Fort Wayne
|69
|33
|26
|4
|6
|76
|220
|241
|Indy
|70
|34
|32
|2
|2
|72
|223
|240
|Wheeling
|69
|31
|29
|6
|3
|71
|230
|225
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Tulsa
|69
|40
|23
|4
|2
|86
|224
|191
|x-Idaho
|69
|40
|24
|3
|2
|85
|232
|192
|x-Utah
|69
|35
|25
|4
|5
|79
|221
|209
|x-Kansas City
|70
|35
|30
|3
|2
|75
|228
|225
|Rapid City
|70
|29
|32
|5
|4
|67
|165
|219
|Wichita
|69
|26
|31
|9
|3
|64
|211
|248
|Allen
|70
|25
|39
|4
|2
|56
|207
|261
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
y-Clinched Division
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Greenville 5, Norfolk 4, OT
Reading 4, Maine 1
Manchester 4, Worcester 3, OT
Indy 5, Fort Wayne 3
Cincinnati 3, Toledo 2
Kalamazoo 2, Wichita 1, OT
Orlando 3, Atlanta 2, OT
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Manchester, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Brampton at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Maine at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 3:05 p.m.
Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
