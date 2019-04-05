All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA y-Newfoundland 70 43 20 4 3 93 252 199 x-Adirondack 70 37 25 5 3 82 227 210 Manchester 71 38 29 2 2 80 228 230 Brampton 69 35 28 5 1 76 234 209 Reading 71 33 28 4 6 76 224 226 Maine 70 36 31 2 1 75 215 239 Worcester 70 30 29 7 4 71 187 219 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA y-Florida 70 48 16 5 1 102 270 178 x-Orlando 70 40 25 4 1 85 244 233 x-Jacksonville 70 36 30 2 2 76 195 209 Atlanta 70 31 28 8 3 73 192 203 South Carolina 70 33 31 5 1 72 213 218 Norfolk 71 26 36 6 3 61 214 275 Greenville 71 25 40 3 3 56 189 250 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA z-Cincinnati 70 50 12 5 3 108 277 170 x-Toledo 70 39 22 6 3 87 231 215 x-Kalamazoo 70 36 29 2 3 77 227 244 Fort Wayne 69 33 26 4 6 76 220 241 Indy 70 34 32 2 2 72 223 240 Wheeling 70 31 30 6 3 71 233 230 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Tulsa 69 40 23 4 2 86 224 191 x-Idaho 69 40 24 3 2 85 232 192 x-Utah 69 35 25 4 5 79 221 209 x-Kansas City 70 35 30 3 2 75 228 225 Rapid City 70 29 32 5 4 67 165 219 Wichita 69 26 31 9 3 64 211 248 Allen 70 25 39 4 2 56 207 261

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Orlando 3, Atlanta 2, OT

Advertisement

Friday’s Games

Reading 4, Adirondack 1

Manchester 3, Newfoundland 2, SO

Greenville 6, Norfolk 3

Toledo 5, Wheeling 3

Maine 4, Worcester 2

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Brampton at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.