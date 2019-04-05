All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA y-Newfoundland 70 43 20 4 3 93 252 199 x-Adirondack 70 37 25 5 3 82 227 210 Manchester 71 38 29 2 2 80 228 230 Brampton 70 35 28 5 2 77 235 211 Reading 71 33 28 4 6 76 224 226 Maine 70 36 31 2 1 75 215 239 Worcester 70 30 29 7 4 71 187 219 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA y-Florida 71 49 16 5 1 104 273 180 x-Orlando 71 40 25 5 1 86 246 236 x-Jacksonville 70 36 30 2 2 76 195 209 Atlanta 70 31 28 8 3 73 192 203 South Carolina 70 33 31 5 1 72 213 218 Norfolk 71 26 36 6 3 61 214 275 Greenville 71 25 40 3 3 56 189 250 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA z-Cincinnati 71 51 12 5 3 110 279 171 x-Toledo 70 39 22 6 3 87 231 215 Fort Wayne 70 34 26 4 6 78 223 243 x-Kalamazoo 71 36 30 2 3 77 228 248 Indy 71 34 32 2 3 73 225 243 Wheeling 70 31 30 6 3 71 233 230 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Tulsa 70 41 23 4 2 88 228 192 x-Idaho 70 41 24 3 2 87 235 193 x-Utah 70 35 26 4 5 79 222 212 x-Kansas City 70 35 30 3 2 75 228 225 Rapid City 70 29 32 5 4 67 165 219 Wichita 70 27 31 9 3 66 215 248 Allen 71 25 40 4 2 56 207 265

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

Orlando 3, Atlanta 2, OT

Friday’s Games

Reading 4, Adirondack 1

Manchester 3, Newfoundland 2, SO

Greenville 6, Norfolk 3

Toledo 5, Wheeling 3

Maine 4, Worcester 2

Florida 3, Orlando 2, OT

Cincinnati 2, Brampton 1, SO

Fort Wayne 3, Indy 2, SO

Tulsa 4, Kalamazoo 1

Wichita 4, Allen 0

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho 3, Utah 1

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

