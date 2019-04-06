Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

April 6, 2019 9:41 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
y-Newfoundland 70 43 20 4 3 93 252 199
x-Manchester 72 39 29 2 2 82 233 232
x-Adirondack 71 37 26 5 3 82 230 215
Reading 72 34 28 4 6 78 229 229
Brampton 70 35 28 5 2 77 235 211
Maine 71 36 32 2 1 75 217 244
Worcester 70 30 29 7 4 71 187 219
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
y-Florida 71 49 16 5 1 104 273 180
x-Orlando 71 40 25 5 1 86 246 236
x-Jacksonville 70 36 30 2 2 76 195 209
Atlanta 70 31 28 8 3 73 192 203
South Carolina 70 33 31 5 1 72 213 218
Norfolk 72 27 36 6 3 63 218 278
Greenville 72 25 41 3 3 56 192 254
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
z-Cincinnati 71 51 12 5 3 110 279 171
x-Toledo 70 39 22 6 3 87 231 215
x-Fort Wayne 70 34 26 4 6 78 223 243
x-Kalamazoo 71 36 30 2 3 77 228 248
Indy 71 34 32 2 3 73 225 243
Wheeling 70 31 30 6 3 71 233 230
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Tulsa 70 41 23 4 2 88 228 192
x-Idaho 70 41 24 3 2 87 235 193
x-Utah 70 35 26 4 5 79 222 212
x-Kansas City 71 36 30 3 2 77 233 226
Rapid City 71 29 33 5 4 67 166 224
Wichita 70 27 31 9 3 66 215 248
Allen 71 25 40 4 2 56 207 265

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Reading 4, Adirondack 1

Manchester 3, Newfoundland 2, SO

Greenville 6, Norfolk 3

Toledo 5, Wheeling 3

Maine 4, Worcester 2

Florida 3, Orlando 2, OT

Cincinnati 2, Brampton 1, SO

Fort Wayne 3, Indy 2, SO

Tulsa 4, Kalamazoo 1

Wichita 4, Allen 0

Kansas City 5, Rapid City 1

Idaho 3, Utah 1

Saturday’s Games

Manchester 5, Maine 2

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Reading 5, Adirondack 3

Norfolk 4, Greenville 3

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

