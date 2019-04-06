|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Newfoundland
|70
|43
|20
|4
|3
|93
|252
|199
|x-Manchester
|72
|39
|29
|2
|2
|82
|233
|232
|x-Adirondack
|71
|37
|26
|5
|3
|82
|230
|215
|Reading
|72
|34
|28
|4
|6
|78
|229
|229
|Brampton
|70
|35
|28
|5
|2
|77
|235
|211
|Maine
|71
|36
|32
|2
|1
|75
|217
|244
|Worcester
|70
|30
|29
|7
|4
|71
|187
|219
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Florida
|71
|49
|16
|5
|1
|104
|273
|180
|x-Orlando
|71
|40
|25
|5
|1
|86
|246
|236
|x-Jacksonville
|70
|36
|30
|2
|2
|76
|195
|209
|Atlanta
|70
|31
|28
|8
|3
|73
|192
|203
|South Carolina
|70
|33
|31
|5
|1
|72
|213
|218
|Norfolk
|71
|26
|36
|6
|3
|61
|214
|275
|Greenville
|71
|25
|40
|3
|3
|56
|189
|250
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Cincinnati
|71
|51
|12
|5
|3
|110
|279
|171
|x-Toledo
|70
|39
|22
|6
|3
|87
|231
|215
|x-Fort Wayne
|70
|34
|26
|4
|6
|78
|223
|243
|x-Kalamazoo
|71
|36
|30
|2
|3
|77
|228
|248
|Indy
|71
|34
|32
|2
|3
|73
|225
|243
|Wheeling
|70
|31
|30
|6
|3
|71
|233
|230
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Tulsa
|70
|41
|23
|4
|2
|88
|228
|192
|x-Idaho
|70
|41
|24
|3
|2
|87
|235
|193
|x-Utah
|70
|35
|26
|4
|5
|79
|222
|212
|x-Kansas City
|71
|36
|30
|3
|2
|77
|233
|226
|Rapid City
|71
|29
|33
|5
|4
|67
|166
|224
|Wichita
|70
|27
|31
|9
|3
|66
|215
|248
|Allen
|71
|25
|40
|4
|2
|56
|207
|265
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
y-Clinched Division
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Reading 4, Adirondack 1
Manchester 3, Newfoundland 2, SO
Greenville 6, Norfolk 3
Toledo 5, Wheeling 3
Maine 4, Worcester 2
Florida 3, Orlando 2, OT
Cincinnati 2, Brampton 1, SO
Fort Wayne 3, Indy 2, SO
Tulsa 4, Kalamazoo 1
Wichita 4, Allen 0
Kansas City 5, Rapid City 1
Idaho 3, Utah 1
Manchester 5, Maine 2
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Reading 5, Adirondack 3
Greenville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 3:05 p.m.
Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
