All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA y-Newfoundland 71 43 21 4 3 93 255 203 x-Manchester 72 39 29 2 2 82 233 232 x-Adirondack 71 37 26 5 3 82 230 215 Brampton 71 36 28 5 2 79 241 214 Reading 72 34 28 4 6 78 229 229 Maine 71 36 32 2 1 75 217 244 Worcester 71 31 29 7 4 73 191 222 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA y-Florida 72 50 16 5 1 106 276 181 x-Orlando 71 40 25 5 1 86 246 236 x-Jacksonville 71 36 31 2 2 76 196 212 South Carolina 71 34 31 5 1 74 218 221 Atlanta 71 31 29 8 3 73 195 208 Norfolk 72 27 36 6 3 63 218 278 Greenville 72 25 41 3 3 56 192 254 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA z-Cincinnati 72 51 13 5 3 110 282 176 x-Toledo 71 39 23 6 3 87 234 221 x-Fort Wayne 71 35 26 4 6 80 228 246 x-Kalamazoo 71 36 30 2 3 77 228 248 Indy 71 34 32 2 3 73 225 243 Wheeling 70 31 30 6 3 71 233 230 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Tulsa 70 41 23 4 2 88 228 192 x-Idaho 70 41 24 3 2 87 235 193 x-Utah 70 35 26 4 5 79 222 212 x-Kansas City 71 36 30 3 2 77 233 226 Rapid City 71 29 33 5 4 67 166 224 Wichita 70 27 31 9 3 66 215 248 Allen 71 25 40 4 2 56 207 265

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Reading 4, Adirondack 1

Manchester 3, Newfoundland 2, SO

Greenville 6, Norfolk 3

Toledo 5, Wheeling 3

Maine 4, Worcester 2

Florida 3, Orlando 2, OT

Cincinnati 2, Brampton 1, SO

Fort Wayne 3, Indy 2, SO

Tulsa 4, Kalamazoo 1

Wichita 4, Allen 0

Kansas City 5, Rapid City 1

Idaho 3, Utah 1

Saturday’s Games

Manchester 5, Maine 2

Florida 3, Jacksonville 1

Reading 5, Adirondack 3

Norfolk 4, Greenville 3

South Carolina 5, Atlanta 3

Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester 4, Newfoundland 3

Brampton 6, Toledo 3

Fort Wayne 5, Cincinnati 3

Kalamazoo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

